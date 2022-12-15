In the Naruto series, Sasuke Uchiha served as the second protagonist as well as the iconic anti-hero. The character, a boy who had lost everything at a young age, vowed to seek vengeance on the person who had made him suffer.

Sasuke's character is particularly complex, with many layers. There were times when he behaved like an enemy, but there were also times when he proved his friendship and loyalty to his dear ones in Naruto.

3 times Sasuke was worst than an enemy

He tried to kill his bestfriend

Sasuke was driven by a desire to grow stronger and murder his brother. The character believed that he needed to kill Naruto in order to gain the Mangekyo Sharingan to grow stronger.

Sasuke and Naruto's confrontation during the Five Kage Summit Arc (Image via Studio Pierrot)

To satisfy his hunger for more power, he went down a darker path and turned to murder and violence, trying several times. He failed to acknowledge everything he and his best friend had been through together.

Despite all the challenges the two faced together, Naruto and Sasuke's battle was still unavoidable as the latter came to the decision that he wanted to be Hokage at the end of the journey.

The two engaged in their final fight because he felt that in order to eliminate the evil of the past, he needed to kill the Kages and Tailed Beasts. He fought Naruto in battle with the goal of murdering him while the titular character continued to fight to save his friend.

He stabbed Karin to defeat Danzo

When Sasuke left Konohagakure, he inevitably formed a new team, Taka, and as the founder and leader, he recruited Suigetsu, Jugo, and Karin to help him get the revenge he desired.

Sasuke had to fight Danzo, the man who assigned Itachi the task of killing his clan. The character will all his strength was eventually able to bring Danzo down. But when the latter captured Karin and held her hostage, he thought he had gained a chance that way, but much to Danzo's surprise, Sasuke stabbed through both him and Karin without hesitation.

He joined the Akatsuki

Sasuke being a part of the Akatsuki (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Sasuke realized he had to get stronger in order to beat his brother and opponent Itachi, after failing to kill him and losing to Naruto. He, therefore, made the decision to walk off with Orochimaru in order to gain strength.

Sasuke and his team, Taka, eventually coordinated with Akatsuki to capture Jinchuriki, further adding to his criminal history. Along with being a member of a criminal organization, he faced off against the Eight-Tails Jinchuriki. He went to war with the aim of completely damaging and capturing the sword-fighting, rap-loving jinchuriki for the Akatsuki.

3 times Sasuke proved to be a true friend

Saved all of former Team 7 from Infinite Tsukuyomi

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, when Madara finally unleashed Infinite Tsukuyomi on the entire world, Sasuke saved them all at once by keeping them inside his Susanoo.

Without this, all of them, with the exception of him, would have been trapped inside the Tsukuyomi. This is something that not only would have entirely changed the course of the battle but would probably have destroyed the world as well.

He saved Sakura in the Forest of Death

When Orochimaru gave the curse mark to Sasuke, he collapsed, leaving Sakura to defend both him and Naruto. The Sound Ninja attack during this time seriously injured Sakura, who fights desperately to protect her teammates, taking extensive damage and even chopping her hair off in the process.

Sasuke was possessed by the curse mark when he awakened. His entire focus, however, was tilted towards Sakura, who was hurt and all he wanted was to hurt them even more. He brutally broke one of the sound ninja's arms and would have continued his rampage if Sakura hadn't hugged him and begged him to stop.

He protected Naruto during the fight against Haku

The battle between Zabuza, Haku, and Team 7 had a direct approach in what appeared to be the first major arc in the Naruto series. Haku had Naruto entirely trapped in his Demonic Mirroring Ice Crystals Jutsu during their battle on the bridge.

If it weren't for Sasuke's body shielding him while repelling Haku's blows, Naruto might have ended up getting killed with Haku's ice needles. Sasuke first defended his friends at this point and proved to be a true mate.

