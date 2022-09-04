Spy x Family Chapter 67-2: Loid is arrested and a massive plot twist occurs

Fans can finally breathe easy now that Spy x Family Chapter 67-2 has been released. For two weeks, fans were left wondering if Loid would have to fight for his life against the SSS agents who Dr. Gorey had called. Yet, no one expected what truly happened in today’s chapter.

In the last chapter, Loid’s popularity caused him trouble at work when his coworker, Dr. Gorey, became jealous and accused him of being a Spy. This week, Spy x Family Chapter 67-2 will continue just where we left off last time, with Loid being investigated for being a spy. Continue reading to learn more about the highlights of today’s chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Spy x Family Chapter 67-2.

Loid proves he is always prepared for anything in Spy x Family Chapter 67-2

What happened in last week’s chapter?

Spy x Family Chapter 67-1 started with Anya trying to get closer to Damian to give Loid access to the Desmond household. The chapter also introduced a new character, Dr. Gorey, who was jealous of Loid’s popularity amongst the people of the hospital they both work at. The chapter ended with Gorey accusing Loid of being a spy for the SSS.

Loid was arrested?!

Loid as seen in Spy X Family Chapter 67-2 (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha)

Spy x Family Chapter 67-2 started with two members of the SSS entering the hospital looking for Gorey. When the doctor questioned why they were not wearing a uniform, the agents claimed they did not want to cause controversy for the hospital. With that settled, Gorey started telling them about Loid entering the record room of the hospital at night, although everything was a lie.

Gorey took the agents to Loid’s office, where they started searching his desk to find anything that would incriminate him. Gorey, who had planted fake evidence on the desk, simply observed the men do their job with a grin on his face. Eventually, the agents discovered the fake evidence containing a plethora of classified files in it.

The SSS agents cornered Loid after he finished speaking to a patient and informed him that he was being investigated for espionage. Without warning, one of the agents handcuffed Loid, while telling him he was under arrest.

Gorey’s crimes

Loid scolding Franky (Image via Tatsuya Endo/ Shueisha)

Spy x Family Chapter 67-2 continued with the revelation that the agent who arrested Loid was simply Franky in disguise. Loid scolded him because handcuffing him was never part of the plan they designed to trap Gorey. It turns out that Loid warned Franky about Gorey’s behavior and asked him to hijack the hospital’s phones to intercept the call.

Another agent, Fiona Frost in disguise, warned Loid that Gorey was still around and could hear them if they continued yelling. Franky showed Loid the file he was being accused of stealing, still acting like an SSS agent. Fiona went to grab Gorey, telling Loid he was the man who had reported him for being a Spy.

Loid feigned surprise when Gorey admitted to having reported him to the SSS, claiming he was doing nothing more than his job. Loid went through the file and figured out that the typewriter machine used to write the files was extremely old, something only Gorey had. After learning this, Franky turned towards Gorey and started asking for his name.

The doctor refused to talk at first until Franky took out a lighter in the shape of a gun to intimidate him. Gorey told them his name and Franky started to list all the crimes he was being investigated for. Fiona, still in character, claimed Gorey was the real spy and handcuffed him, telling Franky they had their culprit.

Loid’s acting skills

Loid acting to save Gorey in Spy X Family Chapter 67-2 (Image via Tatsuya Endo/ Shueisha)

Spy x Family Chapter 67-2 went on to show Loid stopping Fiona from taking Gorey away. Agent Twilight acted a one of Gorey’s loyal employees, telling Fiona the man was the best leader he ever worked under.

Loid praised Gorey for being the most qualified and popular doctor in the hospital, prompting Gorey to start tearing up after hearing those words. Loid went as far as to start crying in front of Gorey to completely sell the illusion of his words being genuine. Fiona was not listening to what Loid was saying, only thinking about someday wanting to be the one Loid cried for.

Plan C is a go

Spy x Family Chapter 67-2 continued with Franky telling Loid and Gorey they were out of danger and the investigation was closed. Still acting, he told both men to keep working together to make the hospital a better place. Loid was only wondering why Franky always had to act so weird each time he asked for his help during a mission.

Franky and Fiona left the hospital and Gorey immediately started thanking Loid for saving him. Loid told the man it was nothing, promising Gorey he would help him in any way he could, like talking over his shifts during VIP exams, which would allow Loid to get closer to Melinda Desmond. Outside, neither Fiona nor Franky wanted to take their costumes off.

Later that day, Loid finally arrived home, happy about having solved his problems at work. Now that he no longer had to worry about Gorey, Loid was planning on using Yor’s connections with Melinda to stop Donovan’s plans. Anya was able to read her father’s mind and got scared because Yor was winning the war. The little girl spent the rest of the night thinking about the meaning of friendship.

Final thoughts

Loid is safe, at least for now (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy x Family Chapter 67-2 was completely unexpected and hilarious at the same time. After the last chapter ended in a cliffhanger, fans were left scared for Loid’s future and the safety of his mission. This chapter played with those fears for the first few pages, before revealing that it was nothing more than a ruse.

Having Franky and Fiona act as SSS agents was effective at tricking not only Gorey, but fans as well. However, knowing that Loid is safe from being captured by the real SSS gives fans something less to worry about. Now, he can focus on completing Operation Strix, at least until a new danger arises inside the franchise's world.

How will Anya become Damian's friend? (Image via Wit Studio)

It seems like Anya will have to find a way to become Damian’s friend soon if she does not want to be left behind. Loid is expecting Yor to be the one to help him complete his mission, so Anya will have to redouble her efforts to prove that she can be just as effective as her mother at helping him out.

