Which Spy X Family character are you based on your MBTI personality test

Spy X Family has a vast number of characters, each of them with their personality and traits associated with them. This has helped many fans feel identified with a particular character as they act or think similarly, something that could be related to their MBTI test results.

MBTI, or Myers-Briggs, is a personality test that considers how an individual interacts with the world and sorts them out in one of its 16 categories.

So, let’s sort out our favorite characters into the 16 groups of the MBTI and explore what this means for them and the fans.

Disclaimer: This list will reflect the author’s point of view. It contains spoilers for Spy X Family.

These are the results Spy X Family characters would get if they ever took the MBTI test

ESTJ – Damian Desmond

He can be a little rude, but he wants love (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

Otherwise known as the Director, those who fall under the ESTJ category are usually people who like to know things are going smoothly, always in line with the rules that apply. They are disciplined and traditional, with strong principles that they rarely break if possible.

The second son of the Desmond Family is the perfect match for this personality type. Damian is one of the most well-behaved and arduous students in Eden Academy, rarely ever getting out of line.

He likes for things to go exactly as planned and can get irritated if something goes wrong, which can make him appear scary at first, but behind that, anger hides a big heart that wants to do what is best.

ENTJ – Yuri Briar

Yuri can be terrifying when he wants to (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

The Commander is a type of personality that applies to those born as natural leaders, confident and sometimes ruthless in their approach to their goals. They are followers of logic and facts and consistently use these weapons to achieve what they want.

There is no better Spy X Family character for this type than Yuri Briar, one of the SSS's best assets. Yuri is charismatic and trusts his judgment, but he can be cruel and cold when working because if he is not, his country and sister could be in danger. Yuri is not one to let his feelings take control, as he prefers to rely on facts and quantifiable evidence.

ESFJ – Emile Elman

The Consul or ESFJ are people who often take on the role of caregiver in their group, always looking for ways to make those around them feel better. They like to be recognized by the people they help, as they sacrifice a lot to ensure they are taken good care of.

Emile, one of Damian’s best friends and loyal lackey, is the best fit for the Consul type, as he continually works to ensure Damian is never injured. Emile always cares for Damian and his friends, making him the best character in Spy X Family for this role.

ENFJ – Bond Forger

The Protagonist is a personality type that befalls those with a strong sense of justice and equality. Even when they are people with solid values and beliefs, they never think of themselves as superior, and they always do their best to make sure the other party is heard and safe.

The dog of the Forger family, Bond, is the perfect Spy X Family character for his role, as he is someone with a strong sense of justice and altruism. With the help of his prophetic visions, Bond does everything in his power to help the people around him, never expecting anything in return.

ISTJ – Henry Henderson

Henderson may seem scary, but he has a big heart (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

The Inspectors are known for being extremely meticulous and keeping to themselves. They hate chaos, so they can often be seen cleaning or organizing. They can be perceived as intense individuals by those who do not get to know them, but in reality, they appreciate how they think and are not the biggest fans of change.

As Mr. Henderson is one of the most traditional and firm believers of the Eden Academy ways, he is an ISTJ. Henry dislikes disorder since he believes an organized and well-taught life is the perfect way to achieve greatness.

He can often be a bit too much for the young minds he has as students, but he wants to mold them into upstanding citizens, all of their traits of an Inspector.

ISFJ – Yor Briar

Yor may be an assassin, but everything she does is for the good of her country (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

Protectors are individuals that do the impossible to help anyone in need, no matter what happens to them. As such, they often end up placing others’ needs before their own, something that can cause them problems in the long run.

The feared Thorn Princess, Yor Briar, is the best Spy X Family character for this role, as she works day and night taking down those who threaten her loved ones. Even as a child, Yor used to do everything in her power to make sure her brother was living a happy life.

INTJ – Loid Forger

Loid never wants to see another child suffer like he did (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

The Architect is a personality type for the most rational and detail-oriented individuals. They often look for ways to better the world by solving the most challenging issues they can encounter. They can also seem cold and distant as they value their own space and independence.

The most popular Spy in the series, Loid Forger, or agent Twilight, is the best candidate for this role, as he is one of the most brilliant and logical minds in the series. His job as a Spy depends on his quick thinking and swift problem-solving skills, abilities he has proven several times to possess.

INFJ – Walter Evans

Evans is one of the most excellent members of Eden's faculty (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

The Advocates are often misunderstood by their peers and those around them, seeing as they can be a bit of a contradiction. They like tradition and seem very conservative, but at the same time, they can be some of the most open-minded and accepting people in the world.

Walter Evans, the English teacher at Eden Academy, may feel out of place among the strict members of the staff. He is one of the kindest people inside the prestigious Academy, and even if he is supposed to be a conservative man, he can be very understanding and open-minded.

ESTP – Ewen Egeburg

The Entrepreneur is a personality type filled with people who can adapt to any situation according to what is needed. They are charismatic and energetic individuals who like to solve problems, although they can be insensitive and cruel.

Ewen, Damian's other best friend and lackey, fits perfectly into this category, as he seems to be someone with an unlimited amount of energy. But he is probably the rudest member of his friend group, as he often mocks Anya for not being born into an affluent family.

ESFP – Becky Blackbell

Becky is very mature for he age (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

Those who are a part of the ESFP, or Performer, group are often regarded as people who like to be outgoing and appreciated. They are spontaneous individuals who want to keep a positive attitude in their day-to-day lives.

Anya’s best friend and Loid’s number one fangirl, Becky Blackbell, is the best match for this type among the Spy X Family characters. Becky is always trying to look at the bright side of life and enjoy her time with her friends at school, as she is one of the most extroverted students in Eden.

ENTP – Franky Franklin

Franky perfectly balances Loid's serious personality (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

The Debater is the personality type of those who enjoy an intelligent and quick-witted conversation. They are always ready for a discussion and appreciate being informed about current topics. That said, they can be insensitive with their comments, hurting others because they usually talk without inhibitions.

Twilight’s informant Franky is the best match for this personality, as he always keeps up with the events happening around him. He is brilliant, but this often makes him say and do things that he could regret later, without thinking about others’ feelings.

ENFP – Anya Forger

Anya is always optimistic, even after the hard life she had before (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

Those who are part of the ENFP group are often people with a desire to help the world, and as such, they have been called the Campaigner. They are optimistic and wise, using these abilities to help in any way they can.

Our little Esper, Anya, fits this role perfectly, as she always fantasizes about achieving world peace with her actions. But like most ENFPs, she can be distracted very quickly by any new stimuli presented to her, being a disorganized individual.

ISTP – Olka Gretcher

The Virtuoso is a personality type for those who give their maximum effort to save others. They are generally optimistic, with an affinity for quick thinking under pressure. Those who are a part of the ISTP group will give it their all to ensure those around them have the best life possible.

Olka used to be a member of the criminal organization, the Gretcher Family. Still, unlike most groups of this nature, they ran the underworld in a noble and honorable way, saving lives and feeding the hungry.

She was always willing to do everything in her power to help any being who needed it, making her the best match for the ISTP personality.

ISFP – Dominic

Dominic is always trying to contain the damage his girlfriend's words cause (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

If your MBTI personality is ISFP, you are a member of the Adventurers, a charming group of individuals in touch with their emotions and artistic capabilities. They are charismatic, which helps them in any social situation as they can easily perceive others' emotions.

Dominic is Camila's charming and caring boyfriend, who always tries to make Yor better when his girlfriend tries to ruin her day. He always tries to make his friends as happy as possible, like when he told Yor to contact Yuri because he would feel sad about not knowing his sister was married.

INTP – Sharon

Those who get this result are probably some of the most down-to-earth individuals in the world, as the INTP is also known as the Logician. They do not mess around, always getting to the point and saying what they think without fear of repercussions.

Yor's calm and mature coworker, Sharon, is the best fit for this personality, as she always has a solution to the problems her friends talk to her about. She is not afraid of speaking her mind, even if she can sometimes appear to be a little rude.

INFP – George Glooman

INFPs are some of the most emotional people in the world, as they isolate themselves from being in touch with their emotions. They tend to be the peacekeepers of their social groups, but they can become overwhelmed or overly sensitive.

George Glooman, the young and dramatic student of Eden Academy, is this type's best Spy X Family character. George felt his responsibility to help his family after he taughtDamians drove them into bankruptcy.

Like any good INFP, he did not consider the situation before letting his emotions control him, making him commit several mistakes in the few moments he appeared in the series.

