Which Anime character would you date, based on your MBTI personality type

The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) provides a framework for understanding common personality characteristics. According to this introspection, our personalities are factored into the anime we love watching. This list portrays which anime character your MBTI sweetheart will be. Do let us know who you’ve got as your soulmate.

A list of MBTI types and their natural partners

ISTP+ESTJ

People who are ISTPs or ESTJs tend to be practical and rational in their approach to problem-solving. In contrast, ISTPs like to spend time alone and pursue last-minute chances, whereas ESTJs prefer to be in a group and stick to a plan. They, however, make up for a great couple. Some examples of ESTJ MBTI types are Temari and Jean, and that of ISTP MBTI would be Zoro and Kyoka.

ESTP+ISTJ

In relationships, ESTPs are known for treating ISTJs with respect and dependability while dealing with them since they can keep their promises and accomplish their objectives. Spending time with ISTJs and having meaningful conversations with them builds ESTPs' trust and strengthens their bonds with ISTJs. Some great examples of ISTJ MBTI types are Violet and Giyu

ISFP+ESFJ

As long as ESFJs provide appreciation and encouragement to ISFPs, they are much more likely to be trusted by the latter. The MBTI pair has a very strong and stable spiritual presence in their relationship. Some examples of the ISFP MBTI Type would be Blue and Eren.

ESFP+ISFJ

In certain respects, this duo may work well together. More calm, adventurous, and in tune with their well-being, ISFJs may learn from ESFPs. ESFPs can learn a lot about how to be more thoughtful, courteous, and deliberate from the ISFJs. A classic example of the ISFJ MBTI type would be Nezuko Kamado.

INFP+ENFJ

Because of their complementary personalities, ENFJs and INFPs often form partnerships that are satisfying in the long haul. The NFs are equally committed to fostering lasting relationships that benefit both sides. A famous INFP in the world of anime is Gaara.

ENTP+INFJ

Communication between an INFJ and an ENTP relationship is essential to prevent damaged emotions and resentment. Both ENTPs and INFJs have a strong sense of creativity. They are able to come up with novel ways of looking at the world and are great at solving challenges. They complement each other well in this respect. A great example of the ENTP MBTI type would be Hisoka.

INTJ+ENFP

This is such a terrific fit because of the amazing coupling and balancing of the cognitive functions of each of these types. There are times when ENFPs and INTJs may benefit from each other's emotional intelligence. An exemplary INTJ would be Levi.

ENTJ+INTP

Both of these MBTI types place a high value on logic and reason. Both have a strong belief that the ultimate ideal is to find the truth and to see justice served. Both of these types are likely to have an interest in science or mathematics and may prefer to explain things in terms of facts and evidence. A great example of the ENTJ MBTI type would be Bakugo.

Your anime sweetheart, based on your MBTI personality type

1) For an ISTP, their natural partner would be an ESTJ like Temari or Jean Kirstein

MBTI of Jean and Temari (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Temari is someone who likes to observe and think things through. She was a timid, unselfish person who put forth a lot of effort to make friends. When it comes to being kind to others, she stands out. It is common to describe ESTJs as committed, strong-willed, and dependable. They also relish instilling orders.

Jean's decision-making process is rational and pragmatic, and he is very efficient in the field. The most distinguishing characteristic of Jean's personality is his frankness. When voicing his thoughts, he has no qualms about it, even if it's not in the best interest of himself or others to do so.

2) For an ESTP, their natural partner would be an ISTJ like Violet Evergarden or Giyu Tomioka

Almost all of Violet Evergarden's assignments are completed on schedule because of her excellent order-following skills. Because of her military family background, we can see that she is graceful and skilled in warfare.

Additionally, she is presented as a superb typist who can compose flawless letters and papers with exceptional linguistic precision in the significant setting of the novel.

Giyu is a typical ISTJ personality type. His demeanor is restrained and solemn. The man's grin is restrained and somber most of the time. A world set in black and white is Giyu's belief system. His behavior demonstrates that adherence to the rules is of the utmost importance.

Giyu is a down-to-earth person. In terms of accountability, he is an excellent role model. His friends are of great importance to him, no matter how frightening he may look, he protects them wholeheartedly.

3) For an ISFP, their natural partner would be an ESFJ like Sakura or Kurogiri

MBTI of Sakura and Kurogiri (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Because of their intense sense of morality, ESFJs like Sakura are driven to succeed in their objectives. People who work hard and diligently to achieve a goal will also take satisfaction in their accomplishment and will not be inclined to deceive any.

Kurogiri has an ESFJ personality type. To sum it up, being extroverted means being able to pick on and feel the needs and feelings of others. Kurogiri hopes to broaden Tomura's League of Villains.'

4) For an ESFP, their natural partner would be an ISFJ like Nezuko Kamado or Berthold Hoover

Many people agree that Nezuko has the characteristics of an ISFJ since she is known for her warmth and concern for others. Despite her reserved demeanor, she possesses tremendous willpower, as seen by her many battles with the most formidable demons.

It is because of the love for her loved ones that she can persevere. Her half-demon self isn't persuaded by the smell of human blood and has excellent command over her appetite, enabling her to live peacefully amongst humans.

ISFJs such as Berthold are kind and compassionate individuals who are constantly concerned for the welfare of others. Because they put the lives of those they love first, they are generally favored over others. In their interpersonal connections, they strive to preserve a feeling of balance and a strong sense of moral ideals.

5) For an INFP, their natural partner would be an ENFJ like Space Dandy or Emma

MBTI of Dandy and Emma (Image via studio CloverWorks and Bones)

Aloha Oe's captain and alien hunter, Space Dandy, is the unconventional hero of the series. He has an unusual obsession that drives him to explore intergalactic eateries and fulfill his hunger. The intriguing thing about him is that he often contradicts himself.

Regardless of how he acts and behaves, the fact that he cares so much about people makes him an ENFJ anime character.

Emma falls under the "Protagonist" category when it comes to personality. For the sake of her family and their protection, she is prepared to give up everything.

Owing to her trusting and protective attitude, she may be quickly taken by surprise, which can be seen as a strength and a flaw at the same time. She is courteous, fair, and compassionate.

6) For an ENTP, their natural partner is an INFJ like Izuku or Naomi Misora

MBTI of Izuku and Naomi (Image via Studio Bones and Madhouse)

Izuku has a clear vision of what he wants to become, and he's determined to achieve it, much like his hero, All Might. He's a master strategist in figuring out how to make the most of every given scenario.

Naomi Misora is Raye Penber's fiancée and a former FBI agent. She has a brilliant mind. She, however, succumbs to her emotions and loses her investigative talents as a result.

7) For an INTJ, their natural partner would be an ENFP like Miyazono Kaori or Luffy

She is fiercely independent and the epitome of ENFP's individualistic tendencies. Kaori's unique combination of inventiveness, sincerity, and kindness sets her apart from others.

The persona of Monkey D. Luffy has many of the qualities of an ENFP. These individuals have a reputation for being among the most exuberant and daring individuals you'll ever meet. Luffy, of course, is well suited to this construct because of his desire for adventure and freedom.

8) For an ENFJ, their natural partner would be an INFP like Gaara or Mitsuha Miyamizu

MBTI of Gaara and Mitsuha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Even while INFPs are unlikely to identify with Gaara at his worst, they may identify with his idealism, compassion, and curiosity at their finest. As a result of his childhood trauma, they'll perceive him as a likable adversary.

Mitsuha Miyamizu is an INFP personality type and is quiet and withdrawn. During her first encounter with Taki, she discovered that she could open up to him. As an INFP, she is intuitive, and imaginative and often finds it difficult to share her feelings.

9) For an ISFJ, their natural partner would be an ESFP like Naruto or Himiko Toga

Rather than backing down from a fight, Naruto loves to charge with full force. His teammates frequently berate him for his carelessness and inability to consider things before acting. As a substitute for learning new tricks and techniques, he improves on those he already possesses. ESFPs are considered spontaneous and resourceful, much like Naruto.

Himiko Toga (a malicious ESFP in the anime series My Hero Academia) will do everything she can when it comes to her enjoyment. In her search for approval and a good time, Himiko felt smothered by society's arbitrary and rigid standards. In her last year of junior high school, she felt compelled to declare her want for love and gore publicly, and as a result, she was cut off from friends and family.

10) For an ESFJ, their natural partner would be an ISFP like Eren or Blue

MBTI of Eren and Blue (Image via Studio MAPPA and Bones)

ISFPs love whatever they do, and they're usually on the edge of things. Others may have difficulty working with ISFPs because they tend to be competitive and unyielding. Eren Yeager is often referred to as a paradox because of this. He has a cold, analytical mind, yet a strong sense of purpose drives him.

The persona of Blue is peaceful and quiet. She is highly protective of those she cares about and will do anything to stop anybody from hurting them. Blue is liberated and self-sufficient. Awakened by the spirit of the Wolf, this becomes more apparent. Every aspect of this character is indicative of an ISFP.

11) For an INFJ, their natural partner would be an ENTP like Hisoka or Hange

It's no secret that Hisoka Morow, an ENTP, is fascinated by all things technological. Using his ENTP talents and expertise, Hisoka has created robots and other technologies that he can use. A lifelong gamer, Hisoka knows all there is to know about the ins and outs of the history of video games.

Hange spends all of her time and energy achieving human liberation from the giants. Like other ENTPs, she is driven by the need for freedom and the ability to grasp how the Titans operate.

12) For an ENTJ, their natural partner would be an INTP like L or Tsuyu Asui

MBTI of Asui and L (Image via Studio Bones)

L's capacity to think critically and logically is one of the most distinctive aspects of his personality. He can link two unconnected occurrences in a way that would otherwise be impossible. He is driven by a desire to learn more about the world around him.

Asui, both clever and charming, maintains a calm demeanor amid chaos. First and foremost, she focuses on finding the most logical solution to each problem. This in itself is reflective of her INTP personality.

13) For an INTP, their natural partner would be an ENTJ like Bakugo or Satsuki

Bakugo trains hard to become physically and psychologically robust, relying on nobody except himself. It's hardly surprising that others see him as an epitome of self-confidence. When he was younger, Bakugo's confidence caught the attention of others.

Satsuki Kiryuin has firmly established herself as a commander at the Honnouji Academy. A classic ENTJ personality trait, she is cold and detached from others' feelings. She is extremely goal-oriented.

14) For an ENFP, their natural partner would be an INTJ like Levi or Merlin

MBTI of Merlin and Levi (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Levi is an INTJ, a personality that lends itself well to logical and autonomous thinking. He has been accused of being excessively critical or mechanical, which is a frequent stereotype among INTJs as well. He likes to stay to himself emotionally. Levi is a sharp thinker with a keen eye for detail.

Merlin loves an abundance of information and has a passion for it. She dislikes the fact that she can't know everything at once. Merlin often works behind the scenes, concocting schemes to further her ends. Her keen intellect and intuitive senses are risk-taking and something that is more like a natural tendency.

15) For an ISTJ, their natural partner would be an ESTP like Meliodas or Tsunade

Meliodas has a laid-back demeanor and seems to be unconcerned with the rigors of daily living. He's not a planner; instead, he takes a more spontaneous approach to life.

On several occasions throughout her tenure as Hokage, Tsunade has been seen dodging her responsibilities in favor of other pursuits, like going out for a drink or visiting the hot springs. She also isn't afraid to disobey the rules. Instead of going to work, she often does things she shouldn't and bends or breaks the regulations as she pleases.

16) For an ESTJ, their natural partner would be an ISTP like Zoro or Kyoka Jiro

MBTI of Zoro and Jiro (Image via Studio Bones and Toei)

Zoro is an introverted thinker. His attitude towards the world is a lot more hands-on. If there's an argument, he likes to get into a battle rather than avoid it. Luffy's daring pranks amuse Zoro, and he goes with the flow.

Among the MHA cast, Jiro stands out as a pragmatist and a sensible hero who always chooses the most logical course of action. He has an individualistic mindset, which is reflective of the ISTP MBTI personality trait.

That is all from our side. Tell us about your anime sweetheart in the comments section below!

