Hunter x Hunter releases new trailer for Yoshihiro Togashi -PUZZLE- exhibition amidst manga hiatus

A few days after the announcement, the Jump Comics Channel on YouTube finally released Hunter x Hunter's Hisoka x Chrollo promotional video (PV) on Monday, January 9. This PV was released to commemorate the opening of the Yoshiro Togashi -PUZZLE-, which has been ongoing for some time.

Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter manga is back on hiatus ten weeks after its return. Following that, the Weekly Shonen Jump's editorial team announced how the Mangaka's health did not allow him to release chapters every week. Thus, they will soon announce a new release pattern for that manga.

Hunter x Hunter releases new PV featuring Hisoka and Chrollo

Hunter x Hunter has released a new special PV featuring Hisoka and Chrollo to commemorate the ongoing Yoshihiro Togashi Exhibition -PUZZLE-.

The promotional video features Hisoka and Chrollo as they are voiced by their VAs (Daisuke Namikawa and Mamoru Miyano) from the 2011 anime series. Additionally, the video showed several scenes from the manga, with the main focus on Hisoka and Chrollo's battle at Heaven's Arena, which took place in the manga.

While several fans may have previously believed that the anime was set to release an OVA on the same, their hopes were destroyed as the promotional video was only meant to be commemorative for the exhibition.

Hisoka and Chrollo, as seen in the special PV (Image via YouTube/JUMP COMICS CHANNEL)

The promotional video also commemorates the release of Hunter x Hunter's latest manga volume, 37. However, as per the announcement, January 9 was set to be the last day of the exhibition, which means that the PV might have been released to commemorate the end of the exhibition.

Fans anticipate the release of the manga's upcoming chapter 401

Hunter x Hunter @TheHxHSource Hunter x Hunter has been taken off Weekly Shonen Jump's Table of Contents in issue 6-7.



Normally, when the manga was on hiatus, there would be a note saying, "This week's Hunter x Hunter is on break" but, with the manga actually on a break again, it's now absent altogether. Hunter x Hunter has been taken off Weekly Shonen Jump's Table of Contents in issue 6-7.Normally, when the manga was on hiatus, there would be a note saying, "This week's Hunter x Hunter is on break" but, with the manga actually on a break again, it's now absent altogether. https://t.co/zLBNWTd8Mp

Hunter x Hunter manga went back on hiatus as Mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi's health did not allow him to work on the manga chapters regularly.

Thus, Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced that they would keep supporting the Mangaka and will come up with a solution for that manga's future chapter releases.

Hisoka Morow, as seen in the 2011 anime series (Image via Madhouse)

Following this, several fans believe that the manga is set to be transferred to another magazine under Shueisha, similar to what happened with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations in 2016. However, an official announcement surrounding any transfer is yet to be made.

Given that the manga has been completely removed from the magazine's database, it might take some time before it returns. Thus, fans may have to wait for a few months before chapter 401 releases unless there is an early announcement for the same.

