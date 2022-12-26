Hunter X Hunter manga goes back to hiatus from next week

Hunter x Hunter chapter 401 will not be released next week as the manga is going back on hiatus due to Yoshihiro Togashi's health condition. The same was revealed to the public through a notice, which stated that the future publication format would be disclosed at a later date.

Hunter x Hunter manga is currently following the Succession Contest Arc, which saw the Phantom Troupe collaborate with the Cha-R and Xi-Yu families to take down Morena Prudo and the Heil-Ly family. They are yet to locate the hideout but have managed to leave a transmitter there when Hinrigh and Nobunaga infiltrated it.

Yoshihiro Togashi's health condition causes Hunter x Hunter manga to go back on hiatus

Following the release of Hunter x Hunter chapter 400, it was revealed through a notice that the manga was set to follow a different release format than the weekly serialization.

Mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi's health condition did not allow him to work under a tight schedule. Thus, after speaking with him, the Editorial Department of Weekly Shonen Jump has decided to support the Mangaka through some other release format, until the completion of the manga. Publication dates and release methods will be announced in future issues of Weekly Shonen Jump.

There are several Shueisha manga that follow release patterns other than the weekly serialization. Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations follow a monthly release, while Chainsaw Man follows a bi-weekly release format.

However, none of those three are released on Weekly Shonen Jump, thus Shueisha may decide to change the magazine Hunter x Hunter gets published in.

What to expect from Hunter x Hunter chapter 401?

Kurapika accepting to collaborate with the fifth Kakin Prince (Image via Shueisha)

Hunter x Hunter chapter 401 may feature Kurapika as at the end of chapter 400 he was seen agreeing to collaborate with the fifth Kakin Prince, Tubeppa Hui Guo Rou. It is yet to be seen what he intends to do after joining the prince.

He was deadset on re-acquiring his brethren's eyes, and thus may immediately go after the fourth Kakin Prince, Tserriednich Hui Guo Rou. Longhi was seen alongside Kurapika in Roon 1014, which may give fans some hints on what was set to happen next.

Fugetsu as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Melody, who was detained by the Justice Bureau, was trying to figure out what was happening on the ship. After the deaths of Kacho and Keeney, she was yet to figure out the culprit and was thus collaborating with the detective.

This is when she encountered an all-new problem, as Fugetsu's mind was weakened as she became unstable with time. Upon seeing her, Melody could visualize evil spirits around her, and she is yet to figure out who is responsible for the same.

