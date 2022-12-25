Hunter x Hunter chapter 400: Melody to investigate Fugetsu's weakened state, Kurapika joins the fifth Kakin Prince

Hunter x Hunter chapter 400 is out now as fans get to learn that the manga is set to go on hiatus again starting next week. The manga returned from its hiatus only about two and a half months ago. However, due to mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi's health, it is on hiatus yet again. But this time, the chapter will be released whenever possible rather than on a regular weekly basis.

The previous chapter saw Nobunaga and Hinrigh get expelled from the Heil-Ly hideout after they tried to fight the members. However, their abilities were too overpowered for the duo to do anything against them, which led to them being sent back to Room 3101.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 400 sees Melody try to investigate the princes on the ship

Phinks and Feitan as seen in Hunter x Hunter chapter 400 (Image via Shueisha)

Hunter x Hunter chapter 400, titled Secrecy, opens with Feitan and Phinks trying to locate the Heil-Ly hideout, as they determined that it is either in Tier 2 or 4. This is when Nobunaga joins them back. While Feitan and Phinks were surprised to see Nobunaga back so quickly, they immediately headed to Tier 4 to determine the hideout's location. Upon doing so, they confirmed that the hideout was located in Tier 2.

This didn't sit well with Nobunaga because, if Morena Prudo were already upper class, there was no need for any disparity between the princes, implying that there was no need for war. However, they had no way to determine the reason behind Heil-Ly's assassinations and headed to the Cha-R hideout in Tier 2.

Elsewhere, sixth Kakin Prince Tyson Hui Guo Rou was playing around, as she had already distributed the Book of Tyson to other princes. Izunavi believes that her book could be a way to stop the Succession Contest and rescue everyone who is on Black Whale One.

Kacho as seen in Hunter x Hunter chapter 400 (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Melody, who was detained by the Justice Bureau, was trying to deal with Kacho and Keeney's deaths. However, Kacho was right in front of her due to her nen beast, as she requested Melody's help. The detective informed Melody about the princes, who wanted a private audience with her. As this could be an opportunity to bring down any Kakin prince, they must proceed with caution.

Later, Kacho went back to Fugetsu, but initially, she was nowhere to be found. When she did reveal herself, she seemed extremely pale, tired, and unstable. Fugetsu revealed how she could now use her powers repeatedly to help Kacho. However, the latter had her go to sleep after looking at her weakened state.

Fugetsu as seen in Hunter x Hunter chapter 400 (Image via Shueisha)

The next day, even Melody had a look at her, as she could see the evil spirits that were attracted to her. Melody was surprised by her weakened state and tried to analyze what had happened to her. Just moments later, she was negotiating with the third Kakin Prince and a representative for the fourth prince for a private audience with her. This helped her realize that they weren't the culprits.

Melody wanted to get out on bail to investigate Fugetsu's condition, however, the Justice Bureau wouldn't allow it given the situation on the ship. Thus, Melody asked the detective to go request Kurapika to do the same. This is when it is revealed to fans that Kurapika had decided to collaborate with the fifth Kakin Prince, Tubeppa Hui Guo Rou.

Final thoughts on Hunter x Hunter chapter 400

Kurapika agrees to collaborate with the fifth prince in Hunter x Hunter chapter 400 (Image via Sheisha)

Hunter x Hunter chapter 400 saw Melody trying to investigate Fugetsu's condition. However, with her being under the Justice Bureau's custody, there is very little she could do. Hence, she asked the detective to ask Kurapika for some help. Thus, the next Hunter x Hunter chapter could see Kurapika reunite with Melody. We could also learn what would be Kurapika's first set of actions after agreeing to collaborate with the fifth prince.

