Hunter x Hunter chapter 400 spoilers: Kurapika and Melody make their return, Phantom Troupe hunt the Heil-Ly hideout

Hunter x Hunter chapter 400 spoilers are out with an announcement that the manga will be on an indefinite hiatus after the release of chapter 400. According to the message released in the magazine, the manga would subsequently be published in a manner other than that of the weekly publication, which means that Hunter x Hunter manga could follow a bi-weekly or monthly release.

The message also conveyed how the editorial department would keep supporting Yoshihiro Togashi until the completion of the manga. So, until a decision about the same is taken, the manga is going on an indefinite hiatus. The only ray of hope is that the Mangaka has already written down the story for the next 30 chapters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Hunter x Hunter manga.

Nobunaga joins with Phinks and Feitan to locate the Heil-Ly hideout in Hunter x Hunter chapter 400

Hunter x Hunter chapter 400 is titled "Concealment"

Hunter x Hunter chapter 400 will see Nobunaga join back with Phinks and Feitan as they try to locate the hideout using the transmitter. The two had determined that the hideout was either in Tier 2 or Tier 4 and, thus, had to go to either of the two tiers to confirm the same.

Feitan asked Phinks to use his En to locate it. However, it wouldn't be effective in a crowd. This was when it was confirmed that it had only been ten minutes since Nobunaga and Hinrigh had infiltrated the Heil-Ly hideout. But given that they had been expelled, they are back outside.

Franklin Bordeau, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

As the three Phantom Troupe members headed towards Tier 4, the distance from the transmitter started to increase, confirming that the hideout was in Tier 2. While it was confusing why Morena Prudo had begun a war, given that she was in Tier 2, now that she had already gotten several mafia members killed, there was no turning around.

As they were heading to the Cha-R hideout in Tier 2, Nobunaga suggested how they should have Franklin join them as additional manpower, considering they were unaware of the full extent of the Heil-Ly family's powers. This was when an announcement was made, asking everyone to stop their work and listen carefully.

The spoilers then re-focus on the plotline surrounding Fugetsu Hui Guo Rou and Kacho Hui Guo Rou. Kacho, the elder twin sister of Fugetsu, had passed away, and since then, is protecting her sister as a nen clone. However, it seems like Fugetsu may have been cursed by someone as she is depicted to be surrounded by ghosts.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 400 spoilers saw Melody, who was working under Kacho, return to the manga as she is seen doing some questioning. Lastly, the chapter ends with Kurapika making his long-awaited return to the manga, as he may have now joined a Kakin Prince as a partner during the Succession Contest.

Final thoughts on Hunter x Hunter chapter 400

Rymu @Rymu92 #hxh400 #HunterXHunterSpoilers



My baby boy! I missed him so much My baby boy! I missed him so much #hxh400 #HunterXHunterSpoilers My baby boy! I missed him so much ❤️ https://t.co/VBgxwhXXCM

With the Succession Contest in full swing, Kurapika joining a family in Hunter x Hunter chapter 400 could be huge given his powers and willingness to take down the fourth Kakin Prince Tserriednich Hui Guo Rou, the man who possesses the last of the Scarlet Eyes that Kurapika is yet to recover.

Elsewhere, Nobunaga, Phinks, and Feitan had already deduced that the Heil-Ly hideout was in Tier 2. Thus, they were headed for the Cha-R hideout, from where they could plan their next course of action.

