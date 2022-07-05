Hunter x Hunter mangaka hints Kurapika's presence in his latest Twitter post

Hunter x Hunter is Yoshihiro Togashi’s brain child, and fans have been anxiously waiting for more updates regarding the series. It is currently one of the most popular shonen anime and manga series, and has served as a gateway to other shonen anime series for fans across the world.

The mangaka wanted to take a break from releasing more chapters because he wanted to prioritize his health, and the fanbase was extremely supportive. Ever since the unfortunate passing away of Kentaro Miura (Berserk mangaka), fans have become aware of the health issues that this line of work poses.

However, Togashi sensei has been teasing the fanbase with a few rough sketches of various characters from the upcoming set of chapters. Let us take a look at how the fanbase reacted to one of the latest pictures that Togashi sensei uploaded on Twitter.

Hunter x Hunter: Togashi sensei upload another rough sketch on Twitter; fans attempt to recognize the characters

As usual, the entire fanbase was quite hyped by the fact that Togashi sensei uploaded another image from his account. Usually, these sketches are quite cryptic and some fans enjoy decrypting them and trying to gauge more information about the characters present in the picture.

Many fans were happy to hear from Togashi sensei again. The Hunter x Hunter fanbase applauded the fact that Togashi sensei continued to put his efforts into the manga series, despite his current health situation.

Fans were quick to guess who the character was in the rough sketch. A good chunk of the fans believed that this was Kurapika. This character is the last surviving person from the Kurta clan, and his goal is to avenge his clan and take the remaining Scarlet Eyes.

One fan thought the image contained a very rough silhouette of Kurapika and Gon. This particular Hunter x Hunter fan took the extra step of highlighting the silhouette to show the two characters. While the person might have felt that it was far-fetched, the fanbase certainly thinks that this could be Kurapika putting his arm over Gon's shoulder.

esmy @esmy0821 @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp Am I the only dumbass that can kinda make out the silhouettes of kurapika and gon or am I just reaching ??? @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp Am I the only dumbass that can kinda make out the silhouettes of kurapika and gon or am I just reaching ??? https://t.co/VgA8BbfZG2

Some fans replied to this particular claim and said that it is unlikely that Gon will be in this chapter. One particular fan mentioned that Gon will not be seen in the manga for a while. Another fan mentioned that the shape on the right is merely a speech bubble.

Though fans disagree about the presenc of Gon, they unanimously agree that Kurapika is part of the sketch.

Takemitchy @Real_Takemitchy @esmy0821 @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp Gon is done. We won't see him for a long time. @esmy0821 @Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp Gon is done. We won't see him for a long time.

While the entire fanbase is excited about the upcoming chapters, they want Togashi sensei to take his time and prioritize his health. Being a mangaka is quite difficult because it takes a toll on one's physical and mental health. Fans hope that the Hunter x Hunter mangaka will recover completely before he continues working on the upcoming set of chapters.

