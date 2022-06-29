Which Hunter x Hunter character are you based on your MBTI personality test

Hunter x Hunter and other well-known Shounen anime have recently crossed paths with the 16 Myers-Briggs Type Indicator personality types.

The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) is a type of questionnaire that forces those who fill it out to self-report their own personality traits. Upon completing the survey, one of the sixteen personality types is given out. These personality types tend to be incredibly accurate, and their apparent accuracy has caused them to blow up in mainstream media.

Everyone wants to determine which type they belong to and see if the general characteristics fit their personality, especially with anime characters. This list will give an overall explanation of each MBTI personality type and the Hunter x Hunter character that matches it.

Note: This list is purely subjective and reflects the author's opinion. Only one character from Hunter x Hunter has been chosen for each Myers-Briggs Type Indicator personality type. This article also contains spoilers for the entire Hunter x Hunter series.

Hunter x Hunter characters who fit perfectly with an MBTI personality type

1) ISTJ: Illumi Zoldyck

Introversion, sensing, thinking, and judgment are what ISTJ stands for. People with this personality type have a tendency to remain reserved and think practically. Their greatest pleasures come from the order and organization of their life and the meticulous planning they always perform.

Illumi Zoldyck is perhaps the perfect ISTJ in Hunter x Hunter as he reflects all of the personality type's characteristics. He always tries to make sure everything is organized, and everyone follows his orders perfectly. That is why as Killua continued to disobey his orders, Illumi became more and more confused and disturbed.

2) ISTP: Ging Freecss

ISTP stands for introverted, sensing, thinking, and perceiving. Individuals with this personality type love their independence and having time to themselves. Many of their greatest memories come from them trying new things and having the freedom to do what they enjoy.

As far as ISTPs go, Ging Freecss is a perfect representation of the personality type. He is incredibly free-spirited and does what he wants. He also has a knack for exploring unknown areas, as shown through his various journeys and current decision to join the Dark Continent Expedition Team in the Hunter x Hunter manga.

3) ISFJ: Ikalgo

ISFJ is an acronym meaning introverted, sensing, feeling, and judging. Those with this personality type are responsible and warm-hearted. They are willing to help those in need without anything in return. ISFJs are also incredibly reliable, always making sure to accomplish anything that is asked of them.

Ikalgo, a character introduced in the Chimera Ant arc, is an ISFJ. Despite not being very strong, he would put himself in dangerous situations to save his comrades during the raid on Meruem's colony. Although he tried to seem tough on the outside, he would always be kind to everyone, including enemies.

4) ISFP: Nobunaga Hazama

ISFP stands for introverted, sensing, feeling, and perceiving. Those with an ISFP personality tend to be quiet and reserved individuals. They also enjoy keeping their options open to make sure they experience as many things as possible.

Nobunaga Hazama is a clear ISFP as he is never shown to be overly loud or expressive. He likes to keep to himself even when he is with the Phantom Troupe, and whenever he does talk, his voice is always quiet and reserved. However, he should not be mistaken for being timid since he is anything but.

5) INFJ: Chrollo Lucilfer

Introverted, intuitive, feeling, and judging are what INFJ stands for. INFJs are sometimes characterized as advocates or idealists. Their minds harbor both logical and creative ways of thinking. They are also incredibly easy-going and perfectionists.

As the leader of the Phantom Troupe, Chrollo Lucilfer is the perfect INFJ. He is always incredibly calm and easy-going, so much so that many begin to underestimate him. Chrollo's logical and creative sides mesh together perfectly when he uses his Nen ability.

6) INFP: Alluka Zoldyck

INFP stands for introverted, intuitive, feeling, and perceiving. INFPs are known for being incredibly idealistic and creative while also being introverts. They tend to be introverts with high moral values who try their best to consider the feelings of everyone.

Alluka Zoldyck, the second youngest Zoldyck sibling, is an INFP. Although she has not featured much in Hunter x Hunter, Alluka has already been shown to be incredibly kind. She scolded Killua for making Nanika cry after he tried to stop the latter from being a part of their lives

7) INTJ: Kurapika

INTJ stands for introverted, intuitive, thinking, and judging. Those with this personality type tend to be highly analytical and logical. They like to prepare for things in advance and work by themselves to accomplish their goals.

Since the beginning of Hunter x Hunter, Kurapika has been known to be the voice of reason amongst the main cast. This makes perfect sense as an INFJ due to his affinity for logical reasoning and analysis. He has also been on a journey to find the Scarlet Eyes by himself, and each time he fights someone stronger than himself, he makes sure to do proper research and preparation beforehand.

8) INTP: Killua Zoldyck

Introverted, intuitive, thinking, and perceiving are what INTP stands for. INTPs enjoy thinking about the intricate ways things work and spending time by themselves. They also typically have a small group of close friends rather than a large amount.

Killua Zoldyck is a good example of the INTP personality type. He spends time trying to master his Nen abilities by analyzing how his and everyone else's work, thus allowing him to get even stronger. Also, in true INTP spirit, Killua has at most three friends, Gon being the best and first friend he has ever had.

9) ESTP: Isaac Netero

ESTP is an acronym for extraverted, sensing, thinking, and perceiving. These individuals are typically described as action-oriented and dramatic. They can also be incredibly logical when the situation calls for it, capable of sound decision-making at any time.

Isaac Netero is definitely an ESTP. He can be incredibly dramatic and goofy at times while remaining completely logical. If there is a present danger, Netero will get his hands dirty to ensure the safety of the human race, as seen during the Chimera Ant arc.

10) ESTJ: Menchi

ESTJ stands for extraverted, sensing, thinking, and judging. ESTJ individuals prefer structure in their lives and having everyone uphold the same principles and standards that they do. As a result, they can also be incredibly self-confident and viewed as too rigid.

Menchi was one of the examiners during the 287th Hunter Exam and is an ESTJ. She provided the examinees with strict rules on which ingredients to use and how she wanted it prepared, and as a Gourmet Hunter, she expected every dish to be of exceptionally high quality.

11) ESFP: Cheetu

Extraverted, sensing, feeling, and perceiving are what ESFP stands for. People with this personality type love being seen as class clowns and try their best to entertain those around them. With that in mind, they also tend not to think about how current actions can lead to long-term consequences.

Cheetu, a chimera ant, is an ESFP through and through. He always tried to get laughs out of everyone by using his amazing speed and loud laugh to entertain others. His overconfidence also prevents him from paying attention to opponents that he sees as weaker, which leads to his downfall, like in his battle against Morel.

12) ESFJ: Pike

ESFJ stands for extraverted, sensing, feeling, and judging. People with this personality type tend to be incredibly loyal and tender-hearted as well as outgoing. They also love encouraging others to be the best they can possibly be and have a hard time saying negative things about others.

Pike is a chimera ant who acted as Zazan's servant and has the ESFJ personality type. He never said anything negative about Zazan and praised her all day, every day. Pike even had a tendency to give frequent compliments to any enemies he fought.

13) ENFP: Gon Freecss

Extraverted, intuitive, feeling, and perceiving are what ENFP stands for. Individuals with this personality type are often characterized as being enthusiastic and charismatic. They thrive in situations where their creativity can be fully explored.

Gon Freecss is an ENFP throughout the entirety of Hunter x Hunter, although his personality does a complete 180 during the Chimera Ant arc. His amazing enthusiasm and charisma have been commented on countless times throughout the Hunter x Hunter series. Although his Nen ability is not the most creative, the way he adapts to his opponents' fighting styles is definitely creative.

14) ENFJ: Shaiapouf

The acronym ENFJ stands for extraverted, intuitive, feeling, and judging. ENFJ individuals are known for being outgoing, sensitive, and loyal. They also love spending their own time encouraging others.

Shaiapouf is an incredibly intense interpretation of the ENFJ personality type. His slow and agonizing descent into madness came as a result of his intense loyalty to Meruem and sensitive nature. Throughout the entire Chimera Ant arc, Shaiapouf spends his time encouraging Meruem to embrace his nature as the Chimera Ant King and kill any human that gets in their way.

15) ENTP: Lippo

Lippo as he appears in 'Hunter x Hunter' (Image via Hunter x Hunter/Shueisha/Madhouse

ENTP is an acronym for extraverted, intuitive, thinking, and perceiving. ENTPs are best known for being idea-oriented and are mostly interested in creating new ideas and theories. They also love to debate about subjects that they have a great deal of knowledge in with others similar to them.

Although Lippo was not a major character in Hunter x Hunter, enough of his character was shown to know he is an ENTP. As a Blacklist Hunter, Lippo traveled the world apprehending dangerous criminals. The innovative new ideas he came up with helped with capturing more criminals than many other Hunters.

16) ENTJ: Milluki Zoldyck

ENTJ is an acronym that stands for extraverted, intuitive, thinking, and judging. These individuals are assertive and outspoken and place a large value on objective and logical reasoning.

Milluki Zoldyck is perhaps one of the most immature characters in Hunter x Hunter but an excellent ENTJ. He is an expert with computers and knows how to think logically when the situation calls for it. Although his emotions tend to cloud his judgment whenever Killua is involved, Milluki can usually make sound objective decisions.

