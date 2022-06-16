8 strongest Enhancement Nen users from Hunter x Hunter, ranked

Enhancers in Hunter x Hunter are some of the strongest characters in the series. They typically use their Enhancement Nen type to boost their physical strength while incorporating other Nen types into their fighting style. Although mastering this way of fighting is incredibly difficult, Enhancers also happen to be some of the most talented Nen users in Hunter x Hunter.

We have ranked 8 of the strongest Enhancement Nen users in the series below.

Note: This list is purely subjective and reflects the author's opinion. It also contains spoilers for the Hunter x Hunter (2011) anime.

The strongest Enhancers in Hunter x Hunter include Maha Zoldyck, Menthuthuyoupi, and more

8) Palm Siberia

Palm Siberia was first introduced towards the beginning of the Chimera Ant arc. She is Knov's apprentice and a skilled Hunter. After being captured by the Royal Guards, she was eaten by the Chimera Ant Queen. She was then reborn as a chimera ant with her memories intact.

Her Nen ability Black Widow is an Enhancement ability but boasts qualities of Manipulation as well. Black Widow allows Palm to wrap her hair around her entire body and use it like armor. Depending on her emotional state, the shape of her hair can vary.

7) Nobunaga Hazama

Unlike Uvogin, Nobunaga Hazama is ranked pretty low in terms of physical strength in the Phantom Troupe. However, Nobunaga and Uvogin were best friends and amazing partners in crime. The pair being exact opposites definitely played a role in cementing their seemingly-unlikely friendship.

Nobunaga tends to use a katana rather than his Nen abilities, though he was shown using En while chasing down Gon and Killua. As a result, not much is known about his current abilities, but they must have been quite impressive to attract Uvogin's attention.

6) Phinks Magcub

Phinks, the fifth member of the Phantom Troupe, is the second strongest member of the group. His brash and ruthless personality tends to get him into trouble. This may be the reason why he has partnered up with Feitan, who has a contrasting personality.

Being an Enhancer, Phinks uses his Nen type to increase his strength. His Nen ability Ripper Cyclotron is incredibly powerful. Each time he rotates his arm in a clockwise direction, the aura in his fist increases. He was able to take out a fairly strong chimera ant with this attack.

5) Uvogin

Before his death, Uvogin was known as the strongest member of the Phantom Troupe. He was able to overpower many of the Shadow Beasts easily by himself, even without his Nen abilities. Unfortunately, even with his Nen-amplified physical strength, he was no match against Kurapika and his Chain Jail.

Uvogin's only featured Nen ability is Big Bang Impact. It is an Enhancement ability that allowed Uvogin to generate an impact that mimicked the destruction and havoc wreaked by a miniature missile.

4) Menthuthuyoupi

As one of the Royal Guards, Menthuthuyoupi, or Youpi, is easily one of the strongest Enhancers in the entire series. None of Youpi's Nen abilities have been confirmed as Enhancement abilities. However, both Metamorphosis and Rage Incarnate seem to utilize Youpi's Enhancement nature in some capacity. They both change his appearance and boost his physical strength to unmatched levels. He can then obliterate any opponent he faces if they are not fast enough to dodge his attacks.

3) Gon Freecss (Adult Form)

Gon is one of the youngest Hunters in the show, but he has almost unmatched potential. He developed his Nen abilities throughout the Hunter x Hunter series, and he fully leans into his Enhancement type. His most iconic attack, Jajanken: Rock, is purely an Enhancement attack. Gon concentrates his aura in his fist and unleashes a super-powered punch.

In his regular form, Gon would be near the bottom of this list. However, after transforming into his Adult Form, he has become one of the strongest Enhancers. He was able to kill Pitou, the strongest Royal Guard, with only a couple punches.

2) Maha Zoldyck

Maha Zoldyck is Zeno Zoldyck's grandfather, and the oldest living member of the Zoldyck Family. He typically spends his time standing in the background of scenes, observing the other characters. Despite never using Nen in Hunter x Hunter, he was revealed to be an Enhancer.

Although not much is known about him, Zeno revealed that Isaac Netero was the only person to fight Maha in his prime and live. This proves that he was, and most likely still is, a highly skilled assassin and powerful fighter. A team consisting of Maha and Netero would be almost unstoppable.

1) Isaac Netero

For much of his lifetime, Isaac Netero was praised for being the strongest Nen user in the world. As the Chairman of the Hunter Association, he also oversaw hundreds of powerful Hunters who all respected his unmatched power.

However, his Nen ability, the 100-Type Guanyin Bodhisattva, is a Manipulation ability. Netero is perhaps the only Enhancer in Hunter x Hunter who did not use any Enhancement abilities. This somewhat makes sense since Netero's natural physical capabilities were some of the greatest in the show. He could move his hands at the speed of sound, which allowed him to ward off many of Meruem's attacks.

