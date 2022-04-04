10 most iconic shonen anime characters

If Seinen anime has lots of iconic characters, so too does shonen anime. Some might say that with the latter's popularity, its characters are even more famous.

Regardless, this list includes iconic classics from Ash Ketchum of Pokemon to modern heroes like Izuku Midoriya of My Hero Academia. It'll profile the abridged history of each character and what makes each of them iconic to their series, if not anime overall.

Luffy, Naruto, Eren among ten most iconic shonen characters

1) Goku

When fans think of Dragon Ball, Goku is usually the first person on their minds! The reasons for this are varied, from his positive attitude to his seemingly infinite strength to his dermination to never surrender.

Goku has had multiple iconic fights and developments throughout Dragon Ball, going from a strong and naive little kid journeying with Bulma to a father and godlike fighter saving the Earth.

His story starts in Dragon Ball as a kid raised in the countryside by his grandpa Gohan, adventuring with Bulma. At first, he was just some goofy kid with one heck of a lot of power. He then turned into a Great Ape, defeated King Piccolo, befriended former foes, married Chi Chi, and the rest was history.

As far as his iconic status, he's the lead character in everything Dragon Ball related. You cannot think of the series without thinking of Goku, seeing his face or the iconic Kamehameha done at least once.

It's to the point where even crossover games like JStars Victory+ or Jump Force have him front and center.

2) Ash Ketchum

Goku's determination must be infectious because Ash Ketchum of Pokemon has that same spark! This plucky trainer has seen it all, been Pokemon champ twice and continues to journey through the ceaseless expanse of the wonderful Pokemon world with infectious confidence.

Starting off with a very disobident Pikachu, Ash quickly made friends and caught other Pokemon while having to battle the ever deadly Team Rocket! Gym after Gym, peril after peril, Ash, Misty, and Brock continued to learn, grow, and get closer to their Poemon. Hence, it took him several tries to get a Championship.

As it turns out, however, persistence pays off. Ash may not have been Pokemon champion at Kanto, but he befriended or at least helped nearly all of the Legendary Pokemon. His red and white hat, even though it changed, is as iconic as his rather difficult Pikachu is.

3) Yusuke Urameshi

Yusuke Urameshi may be a punk, nearly a high school dropout, and dead by the end of Yu Yu Hakusho's first episode, but that doesn't make him any less iconic than Goku or Ash. With his slicked back hair, green jumpsuit, and generally in-your-face attitude, Yusuke became an iconic character all his own.

This spirit detective started, as stated prior, as a punk who got into fights every day, smoked, and skipped classes. But after saving a child from being hit by a car and dying as a result, the spirit world decided to give him another chance by making him a spirit detective who helps spirits move on and fights demons!

Why him on this list? Well, many punkish shonen characters owe their existence to Yusuke. The punk aesthetic came from him and generally got its start there. Plus, the green jumpsuit and spirit gun technique made themselves iconic via their usage!

4) Yugi Moto

Yugi Moto is the exact opposite of Yusuke. He's not one to start a fight, but he will finish it in a card duel. Yugi is the embodiment of the Power of Friendship in action, with his link to Atem/The Pharaoh inside the Millennium Puzzle activating when he needs it, and the Heart of the Cards guiding his way.

Yugi Moto started off as a bullied kid who liked games, before he completed the Millennium Puzzle and the Pharaoh began giving him help. It took the form of mentally twisting and torturing bad people, but it helped Yugi make friends and eventually get into Duel Monsters!

What's iconic about Yugi? Have you seen his hair? The crazy hairstyle and the mix of colors is instantly iconic. The "It's time to Duel" catchphrase, the Heart of the Cards symbolizing the power of friendship, and his signature Dark Magician all mark Yugi as an icon of the original Yu-Gi-Oh!

5) Naruto Uzumaki

The ninja, the myth, the Seventh Hokage is here, and you better believe it! Naruto Uzumaki gained instant icon status for his orange jumpsuit (not what you'd expect a ninja to wear) and strikingly yellow hair. But he's become iconic moreso for his can do and never, ever giving up on his dream attitude then anything else.

Naruto was a kid who flunked out of the ninja academy three times, and was considered the outcast and pariah of the Hidden Leaf village. Despite all that, he maintained he'd be Hokage someday and gain acceptance.

This belief never faltered, he never went evil, or even thought about betraying anyone. It took a lot of trauma, aid, and stopping a war, but Naruto became Hokage.

From perfecting Rasengan to never stopping in his dreams or beliefs, Naruto is also iconic for his loving nature. Even if, as a dad, this meant spending way too much time in the office, he does love his family and would give his life if need be.

The way things are going in Boruto, this iconic ninja may need to do just that.

6) Monkey D. Luffy

The Future Pirate King and Captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, Monkey D. Luffy is loved for appetite, hijinks, and love of adventure and mischief. It earned him fame across the Seven Seas.

Fans of One Piece love him not just for his sense of humor, but his remarkable range of abilities as well.

Having consumed the Gum Gum Devil Fruit, Luffy gained the superhuman ability to stretch his limbs to the point of being elastic. This allowed him to become nigh-indestructible, while giving his limbs leeway to become stronger or longer as needed. It also helped him survive near lethal wounds.

More than anything, what makes Luffy iconic is his endless optimism. It helped him recruit Zoro, allowed Nami to warm up to him, got Sanji aboard, and all the rest. The straw hat and pirate logo for his ship also helped, that being something he hasn't lost even now.

Attaining Gear 5 may just tip Luffy into godhood.

7) Gon Freecss

Aside from his trusty fishing rod, fighters praised the Rookie Hunter Gon Freecss for his astute powers of observation, making him an effective and strategic combatant. As an Enhancer, Gon has great strength and endurance.

He's also quite aloof at times, almost an inversion of the shonen hero as he only seeks to get stronger and his morality is a tad askew at times.

Starting off much like Goku in the wilderness, Gon developed his own technique, called the Jajanken: close-range punches (Rock), a transmuted blade (Scissors), and a long-ranged blast (Paper). He unleashed his full potential through a Vow, at the cost of using his Nen and leaving him afterwards in a comatose state.

Gon was never able to use Nen again after this Vow. He got really mad since he wasn't catered to or getting the matchup he thought he deserved in the Chimera Ant arc.

He is iconic due to this cheerful attitude being reversed on the audience, but also as a graceful loser as he returned home and now needs to study.

8) Eren Yeager

Before becoming the final villain of Attack On Titan, Eren Yeager was already iconic for his rage and strength to continue fighting to kill all the Titans. His training with Vertical Maneuvering Equipment showed a keen understanding of anatomy and fighting in 3D space, even if he messed up in close quarters combat a bit.

When used with his Titan powers, Eren becomes the biggest threat to both humanity and Titankind himself, forced to kill humans when the government targets him. After getting the Attack Titan form after nearly dying again, Eren got several iconic moments, like moving a boulder to seal up the Trost district!

As the Founding Titan, Eren can also control other Titans, which he only discovered later on and by accident. Lastly, the War Hammer Titan form allows Eren to create items from his flesh.

This hero turned villain is also iconic for his downfall into villainy as everything he went through caused him to go genocidal.

9) Izuku Midoriya

Wanting to become a hero that makes people smile is a great goal, and that's what caused Izuku Midoriya to be worthy of the transferrable quirk, One For All. Outside of his quirk, Deku has extensive knowledge and training of heroics, which is very useful in the My Hero Academia universe.

With One For All, Deku can release a huge amount of raw power that transforms his physical abilities into superhuman levels. He is also granted access to other quirks from the previous One For All users, so he can:

Store and release energy while moving (Fa Jin)

Detect threats (Danger Sense)

Release tendrils (Blackwhip)

Create a smoke cloud (Smokescreen)

Float in the air (Float)

With Full Cowling releasing the full extent of One For All, and with super moves such as Detroit Smash, Deku can arguably be the strongest of the next generation.

But even without the strength, Deku is just the kindest and most noble hero the society ever produced. If he isn't iconic with his hair and looks already.

10) Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Whilst he may not grow too much as a character, Ichigo Kurosaki definitely grows in power. He's iconic due to his appararance, sharing the spikey and light hair.

Thanks to his Soul Reaper and Quincy lineage, as well as his natural Hollow, Ichigo has the potential to rival the son of the Soul King.

Starting out as just the guy who helped Rukia, he got the Soul Reaper powers from her. Ichigo has immense physical attributes and swordsmanship, able to use an incomplete Zanpakuto which he managed to use to defeat the god-like Aizen. He then essentially became the Soul Society's aid and helper.

It was revealed that his complete powers can best the likes of Yhwach, whose godlike abilities can alter time itself. His inner Hollow, his Zanpakuto, and his general sour attitude garnered fans almost right away!

Likewise, so did his becoming kinder following battling Aizen.

