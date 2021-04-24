Top 3 times Ash Ketchum saved the Pokemon world

Ash Ketchum's goal of becoming the world's greatest Pokemon master is well-known by most fans of the franchise. But, many don't know how many times Ash has saved the entire Pokemon world from destruction.

Of course, being the franchise's protagonist, acts of heroism are an everyday occurrence for Ash and his companions in the show.

Nevertheless, Ash has gone far beyond the call of duty for a ten year old Pokemon trainer. Here are the top three times he saved the world comprised of humans and Pocket Monsters living side by side.

Top 3 times Ash saved the world in the Pokemon anime

#3 - Pokemon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea

Movie art for Pokemon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here, Ash's defining moment takes place when May & he realize they are missing a crystal that needs to be placed back into the Sea Crown. Ash decides to sacrifice himself for a chance at putting the crystal in place, but first sends his companions to safety.

Ash does end up getting the final crystal back into the altar, though just barely. Had he not, the movie's plotline insinuated that it would be the end of Water-type Pokemon.

#2 - Lucario and the Mystery of Mew

Lucario and the Mystery of Mew movie art (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ash certainly seems to save the world more in movies, rather than anime.

In Lucario and the Mystery of Mew, Ash Ketchum ends up saving the Tree of Beginnings as well as several Legendary and other Pokemon who call the tree home.

While the movie doesn't do a good job of explaining the Tree of Beginnings' significance, without it, several important Pokemon would cease to exist. Without these Pocket Monsters it's likely the world that Ash resides in would not last long.

#1 - Mewtwo Strikes Back

Mew and Mewtwo in the movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ultimately the most noteworthy time that Ash Ketchum saved the world was in the first Pokemon movie, Mewtwo Strikes Back.

Ash's moment of glory in the film occurs when chaos breaks loose and Pokemon are fighting against their own clones. In the center, the powerful Mew and Mewtwo face off.

Just as these two Pocket Monsters unleash wickedly powerful moves, Ash runs between them and takes on the brunt of both attacks. In doing so he becomes petrified, but this action also convinces Mewtwo to end the conflict.

Had Ash not sacrificed himself, it's likely Mewtwo would have continued on in rage and tried to rid the world of humans.

