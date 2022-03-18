Top 3 reasons the older Pokemon anime seasons are better than the current ones

While every new Pokemon season brings something new to the table, it’s hard to beat those early seasons.

With so many ways to watch the anime nowadays, practically everyone has access to all seasons of this show. While Ash Ketchum’s journeys through regions like Alola and Kalos are entertaining to watch, though, many fans simply turn on the old Indigo League to watch again. What makes the early seasons so good, though?

What makes old Pokemon worth rewatching?

3) Brock and Misty

Brock and Misty were Gym Leaders before becoming Ash’s companions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite meeting other great companions like May and Dawn, nothing will replace the bonds that Brock and Misty created with Ash. They were more than partners: Brock and Misty were often Ash’s voices of reason that kept him from doing incredibly dumb things.

Watching them bicker with each other could also be hilarious. Misty wouldn’t hesitate to grab Brock by the ear and drag him away if she saw him talking to Nurse Joy. The pure shenanigans the three of them got up to were simply legendary.

2) Ash was dumber in the old seasons

Ash has never been the sharpest Pinsir in the shed, but his follies in the Indigo League go unrivaled. This kid tried to win a 1v1 Metapod match. He beat Brock with a Flying-type and an Electric-type.

Upon learning he was the chosen one in the second movie, he said he felt “more like the frozen one.” Cheesy Ash Ketchum lines are golden.

1) Ash grew strong bonds with his team

It took a long time for Charizard to finally trust Ash (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Again, this is something that happens every season, but it seemed like Ash really connected with his original team members. Of course, the greatest ally he has ever had is Pikachu, who used to not listen to him at all.

The same can be said for Charizard, who practically disobeyed Ash at every turn. However, during the Orange Islands arc, Ash kept Charizard warm through a freezing night and earned its respect. It’s self-sacrificial acts like this that really make fans love Ash Ketchum.

