Top 3 times Ash and Brock fought during the Pokemon anime

Ash and Brock certainly have a long history together in the Pokemon anime.

Being together for that long can undoubtedly cause an argument or two, though. Bock has been one of Ash’s most reliable companions since he left the Pewter City Gym to travel alongside him, but that doesn’t mean they have always seen eye to eye.

When have Ash and Brock argued in the ‘Pokemon’ show?

3) Ash interrupts Brock’s romance

If Brock loves anything as much as he does Rock-type Pokemon, it’s females. It seems wherever Ash and his gang travel, Brock has to point out every female along the way.

However, there was one episode where Ash literally grabbed Brock’s ear and dragged him away from his crush. Of course, Misty has done this a couple of times in the past, as well as Max.

2) Brock interrupts Ash challenging James to a battle

Ash’s rivalry with James of Team Rocket is also well known. During one episode, they were both trapped in a cave with Brock. Always ready to battle, Ash and James tried to use their Pokemon and fight each other then and there, when Brock told them both to stop and figure out how to survive beforehand.

Needless to say, Ash and James weren’t too pleased.

1) Ash and Brock’s first Gym battle against each other

Among the impossible feats that Ash has pulled off, beating Brock in his first Gym battle has to take the number one spot. Ash brought a team of Pidgeotto and Pikachu; both of them should lose to Geodude and Onix quickly.

Ash and Pikachu always find a way to get the win, though. After withdrawing Pidgeotto, Ash sent out Pikachu, who miraculously Thunderbolted a Geodude (even though Ground types are immune to Electric).

Pikachu had a more challenging time dealing with Onix, but it was able to Thunderbolt the Gym’s roof to activate the sprinkler system. Water is super effective to Onix, so, technically, this was Ash using type advantages in his strategy.

