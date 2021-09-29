Best moveset for Onix in Pokemon GO

With the recent resurgence of Pokemon GO's Little Cup, many players require a sturdy defender Pokemon to put on their team. Luckily, Onix, the Rock Snake Pokemon, may just fit the bill.

But the question is, is Onix a diamond in the rough, or is the Rock Snake crushed under pressure?

Onix in Pokemon GO: An analysis

Onix as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Onix is a Rock and Ground-type Pokemon. Unfortunately, this typing ultimately cripples Onix as it gives the Pokemon many weaknesses. Onix takes super effective damage from Grass, Water, Fighting, Ground, Steel, and Ice-type attacks. Onix takes less damage from Normal, Flying, Rock, Fire, Poison, and Electric-type attacks.

Onix's stats are where this Pokemon truly shines in Pokemon GO. While Onix only has a weak attack stat of 85, it has an incredible defense stat of 232 and average stamina of 111. Onix has a maximum combat power of 1,101 as well. Little Cup will be the only viable place for Onix in terms of combat power.

Onix has two different fast attacks: Tackle, a Normal-type attack, and Rock Throw, a Rock-type attack. Due to the major damage difference between the two attacks, Rock Throw is the better option for a fast attack for Onix in Pokemon GO.

Onix has many options for charged attacks. For Rock-type attacks, Onix can choose between Stone Edge and Rock Slide with an Elite TM for a charged attack. If the player decides to run a Rock-type attack for a charged attack, Rock Slide is the better option between the two attacks as Rock Slide deals almost the same amount of damage with every use while requiring less energy.

Players also have the option between a couple of different Steel-type attacks for Onix in Pokemon GO. Onix has access to either Heavy Slam or Iron Head with the use of an Elite TM. Between the two options, Heavy Slam is the better option. Heavy Slam deals more damage than Iron Head and also requires less energy.

The last option for a charged attack in Pokemon GO is Sand Tomb. Sand Tomb is a Ground-type charged attack that requires the least energy out of all of the other charged attacks for Onix. This also means that it deals the least damage among the rest of Onix's charged attacks.

In summary, for players wanting to use Onix in Pokemon GO, its great defensive stats will make it a great defender. However, Onix's less-than-good attacking stat leaves a lot to be desired. Onix's best moveset in Pokemon GO is Rock Throw and Rock Slide.

