In Pokemon GO there aren't many items valued higher than Elite charged TMs, however it can be difficult for players to decide which Pokemon to use them on.

Elite charged TMs allow a Pokemon GO trainer to choose a specific Charged Attack to teach one of their mons. Elite TMs of any variety are always in high demand. These items are usually obtained as rewards or are included in special event boxes.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon to use an Elite charged TM on in Pokemon GO

#5 - Moltres

Moltres in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Moltres is a Legendary Fire/Flying-type Pokemon that not only impresses with its beautiful design, but also its usefulness in battle.

The Legendary absolutely deserves a trainer's Elite charged TM, especially when one uses the item to teach it Sky Attack. This move delivers solid damage and has a relatively short cooldown time.

#4 - Rhyperior

Rhyperior in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rhyperior, a hulking Rock/Steel-type, can crush opponents with ease if it knows the correct attacks.

That's where an Elite charged TM comes in handy, because players of Pokemon GO will be able to teach Rhyperior its ultimate charged move, Rock Wrecker. A Rhyperior that knows Rock Wrecker can be useful in essentially any battling aspect of the mobile game.

#3 - Swampert

Swampert in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Swampert is one of the best candidates for a Pokemon GO player to use one of their Elite charged TMs on. The primary reason derives from Swampert having such a unique dual-typing of Ground and Water.

Hydro Cannon is pretty much the only viable option to teach Swampert with a TM. The move absolutely demolishes foes in battle and charges up quickly.

#2 - Metagross

Metagross in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Metagross is an excellent and often-used Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO.

The Psychic/Steel-type warrior terrorizes opponents in battle and becomes even more intimidating if it knows the right moveset. Use an Elite charged TM on Metagross to teach it Meteor Mash, and watch it run-over Rock, Ice, and Fairy-type enemies.

#1 - Mewtwo

Mewtwo (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mewtwo is currently the #1 Pokemon to use an Elite charged TM on. The Legendary Psychic-type mon is mind-blowingly powerful in Pokemon GO.

This Pocket Monster's strength and prowess are only boosted more when it knows the correct moveset. Mewtwo has two potential options that a player can take advantage of when it comes to which attack the mon should learn.

Psystrike and Shadowball are the two choices that will make the biggest difference in battle.

