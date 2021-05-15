Pokemon can drastically benefit from a trainer using an Elite fast TM in Pokemon GO, though it can be hard to decide which Pocket Monsters to use them on.

An Elite fast TM allows a Pokemon GO trainer to choose a specific Fast Attack to teach one of their mons. Elite TMs of any variety are always in high demand. It is usually obtained as rewards or are one of the featured items in Community Day boxes.

Yveltal will soon be making its Pokémon GO debut in the Luminous Legends Y event! Mysteriously, Dark-type Pokémon will also be appearing more often, and Pancham will be hatching from Strange Eggs. https://t.co/SYISqECR3v pic.twitter.com/y2k9my2QSi — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 10, 2021

Top 5 Pokemon to use an Elite fast TM on in Pokemon GO

#5 - Pidgeot

Pidgeot in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pidgeot makes for a decent candidate to use an Elite fast TM on in Pokemon GO. This is primarily because it's a strong Pokemon that is easily obtainable by players of the mobile game. Its first evolution is one of the most commonly sighted Pocket Monsters.

Now, as for what move should be taught to Pidgeot, it's pretty much a no-brainer that Wing Attack is the way to go.

#4 - Feraligatr

Feraligatr in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One look at Feraligatr and any trainer would be intimidated by the mon's appearance alone. Of course, this Water-type has the stats to back up its prowess and therefore makes for a good choice to use an Elite fast TM on.

There's no doubt that it can take a lot of effort from players to obtain a Feraligatr in the game. If one ever does get this beast, they should use the Elite fast TM to teach it the Legacy move, Water Gun.

#3 - Charizard

Charizard in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There's no questioning Charizard's popularity across the entire franchise of Pokemon, and the story is no different when it comes to this Fire/Flying-type in Pokemon GO.

Being such a powerful fan-favorite has led to Charizard becoming a prime option to use an Elite fast TM on. It's recommended to teach this mon the fast move, Wing Attack, though another alternative is Dragon Breath.

#2 - Dewgong

Dugong in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dewgong may not look like the best choices to use an Elite fast TM on in Pokemon GO, but looks can definitely be deceiving.

This Pocket Monster has a unique dual-typing of Water and Ice, and therefore the ultimate move to teach it with an Elite fast TM is Ice Shard. A strong enough Dewgong, equipped with the right moveset, can make a huge difference in battle.

#1 - Zapdos

Zapdos in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zapdos takes the #1 spot for the best Pokemon to use an Elite fast TM on in Pokemon GO. This Legendary Flying/Electric-type is a superb battler and becomes even more formidable when it knows the right attacks.

Players who use their Elite fast TM on Zapdos should have the Pokemon learn Thunder Shock, in order to take advantage of its Electric-typing.

☁️ Trainers, #PokemonGOCommunityDay featuring Swablu, the Cotton Bird Pokémon, has started in some areas around the world! ☁️ pic.twitter.com/MuJaIcBt4r — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 15, 2021

