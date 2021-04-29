Pokemon GO Swablu Community Day: Everything you need to know

Pokemon GO's datamining community is at it again, this time leaking the Community Day Pokemon for the month of May.

Swablu, the Cotton Bird Pokemon, appears to be next in line for the event. Although it seems somewhat puny at first, the 400 candies needed to evolve it show its true potential.

After evolving into Altaria, this Pokemon becomes a much more formidable Dragon/Flying-type, with the potential for some impressive movesets. Despite appearing on occasion in the wild for players to capture, the upcoming Community Day should allow for the best opportunity this year to capture Swablu and evolve it. If trainers are lucky enough, they may even be able to bag its Shiny form, sporting a nice golden sheen.

What to know about Pokemon GO's Swablu Community Day

Image via The Pokemon Company

Thanks to Pokemon GO data mining group, The Poke Miners, some extra details referencing Swablu's Community Day are available. Namely:

A now-standardized Special Research quest referencing Swablu.

Potential Swablu photobombing opportunities in Camera Mode, similar to the appearances already made by Smeargle.

Assuming that the data miners are correct, the tentative date for the event will be May 15th.

It is as of yet unclear which special move will be given to Altaria during the event, but some have speculated the recently-released Feather Dance may be a strong suitor.

Niantic has alluded to a surprise Mega Evolution in May, and Mega Altaria would seem to be a natural fit.

Players well-versed in PVP battles in Pokemon GO will likely be familiar with Altaria already, as it is a solid contender in the Great League. With more trainers able to evolve Swablu during the event by stockpiling candies, Altaria may make waves during the upcoming Great League battle meta. If the speculation with regards to Mega Altaria check out, there may also be an uptick in use against raid bosses as well.

May is set to be packed with content for Pokemon GO this year. The Luminous Legends events as well as Pokemon GO Fest 2021 are quickly approaching. Players that are fans of Dragon-type Pokemon should rejoice, as it appears that the upcoming event calendar will be favoring them in particular.

Advertisement

With GO Fest commemorating the fifth anniversary of Pokemon GO and the 25th anniversary of Pokemon, there will likely be even more surprises in store than Niantic has made apparent.

Also Read: Pokemon GO Fest 2021: Everything you need to know