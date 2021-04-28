Pokemon GO Fest 2021: Everything you need to know

Pokemon GO's upcoming 2021 GO Fest in July commemorates two huge milestones for the Pokemon franchise.

From July 17th to July 18th, Niantic is bringing back the all-virtual event to commemorate the fifth anniversary of Pokemon GO and the 25th of the Pokemon series. Niantic has been tight-lipped about the event, but there are a few details that can be gleaned from previous Pokemon GO Fest outings and the statements contained within the announcement blog post:

Similar to last year, this year's GO Fest will be online-only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will likely still be a ticket price around $15.

Similar to Victini in 2020, a Special Research reward Pokemon will likely be announced.

Time to mark your calendars, Trainers! 🗓️



🎊 #PokemonGOFest2021 will be a two-day global event from July 17 to July 18! 🎊 We can’t wait to show you what’s in store. https://t.co/L0fcETooMj pic.twitter.com/jljTUQBE1h — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 27, 2021

Could Meloetta come to Pokemon GO during GO Fest?

Image via The Pokemon Company

Introduced into the main line Pokemon games in Generation V, Meloetta has yet to appear in Pokemon GO. The musical-themed Pokemon is a dual Normal/Psychic and Normal/Fighting-type, with a special two-form mechanic.

By using the ability, Relic Song, it is able to transition between its Aria and Pirouette forms. As a Mythical Pokemon, it is exceedingly rare, even by the standards of Legendary Pokemon. Although there is no direct confirmation of its appearance in Pokemon GO, Niantic may have left a hint or two in their blog and Twitter posts:

In the promotional image for GO Fest 2021, music notes can be found on the logo. Meloetta's hair is shaped in the likeness of a musical bar and its arms take a similar shape to quarter notes.

Niantic's official blog post italicized the word "tuned" in the phrase "stay tuned," possibly indicating some form of musical theme to the event.

Pokemon's 25th anniversary celebration featured a virtual concert event.

Players will have to wait for Niantic to confirm any speculation with official announcements in-game and on their prominent social media accounts. However, the road to the Summer celebration is full of additional events and content.

Beginning May 4th, Pokemon GO will be introducing Kalos region Pokemon including legendaries Xerneas and Yveltal in their Luminous Legends events. On May 15th, players will be able to enjoy May Community Day as well.

Pokemon Spotlight Hours will also be available throughout the month, from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. local time, including:

May 4th - Cottonee Spotlight

May 11th - Dratini Spotlight

May 18th - Alolan Rattata Spotlight

May 25th - Marill Spotlight

Niantic will undoubtedly supply the fanbase and community with tons of goodies leading up to GO Fest, making 2021 a great year to be playing Pokemon GO.

