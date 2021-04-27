The Pokemon GO Luminous Legends X event has raised a lot questions among trainers.

The event begins on May 4, 2021 and runs until May 17, 2021. That gives Pokemon GO trainers plenty of time to get their hands on some of the new Fairy and Dragon-types debuting in the game.

This also includes the Legendary Xerneas. Naturally, fans are wondering about its counterpart Yveltal and if it will have a Shiny variant within Pokemon GO once it is introduced into the mobile game.

Can Yveltal be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Image via Game Freak

Pokemon GO released a blog post detailing the Luminous Legends X event. This special event is centered around Xerneas, the Life Pokemon. Yveltal will not be a part of this event.

They have specifically asked for trainers to keep their eyes peeled for the Destruction Pokemon in an upcoming Luminous Legends Y event. Trainers will have to wait for that, and possibly even longer, for a Shiny Yveltal.

Advertisement

Luminous Legends X event announced!



With the debut of Shiny Glarian Ponyta ✨



More pokemon make there debut appearance in Pokémon GO.



Xerneas appears in 5* Raids!#GlarianPonyta #LuminousLegendsx #PoGO #PokemonGO #Pokemon #Xerneas pic.twitter.com/bdYxz9XC3m — Danzobiggins TL48 ✨💯 (@AldridgeDanzo) April 27, 2021

Pokemon GO has been known to lock Shiny variants of certain Pokemon and release them when they feel like it. That is especially true for Legendary creatures in the game.

There has been zero indication or announcement that Shiny Xerneas will appear during the Luminous Legends X event. The only mention of a Shiny variant is that of Galarian Ponyta.

This more than likely means that the Shiny version of Xerneas will not be available right away after its debut in Pokemon GO. The same can then be assumed regarding Yveltal.

🏟️New Gen 6 Legendary Raids Yveltal & Xerneas

🎁May Breakthrough Box shiny Galarian Ponyta

🐲Dratini spotlight hour

🎀New Gen 6 Fairy Pokemon

🥊Pangoro

📰#PokemonGO news & tips

▶️https://t.co/CSeQqDPtZL pic.twitter.com/BVsbAAHYNv — Poke AK (@pokeAK101) April 26, 2021

When the Luminous Legends Y event is revealed, expect more details then. It will probably follow suit and introduce a handful of Pokemon to the game and focus on one specific Shiny, like the X event does with Galarian Ponyta.

As of now, it seems unlikely that Shiny Yveltal will arrive alongside the debut of the Destruction Pokemon. Of course, this could always change, but trainers should not get their hopes up.