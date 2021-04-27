There are several new Pokemon being added to Pokemon GO to coincide with a special event.

The Luminous Legends X event will bring Dragon and Fairy-type Pokemon to Pokemon GO, ones that have not yet been introduced to the game. The event runs from May 4th to May 17th.

One of the many Pokemon making its Pokemon GO debut is Swirlix. The Cotton Candy Pokemon is a cute little Fairy-type that trainers are definitely going to want to add to their collection.

How to catch Swirlix in Pokemon GO

The Cotton Candy Pokemon

Much like every other Pokemon GO event, Luminous Legends X will change things up for its duration. There will be many Pokemon showcased in the event, and Swirlix will be primed to be caught.

Along with several other creatures, including those making their debut, Swirlix will appear more frequently in the wild. That means using Lures and Incense to increase the amount of wild Pokemon spawning for a short while.

Pokemon GO trainers can expect plenty of Swirlix, as well as Goomy, Spritzee, Dratini, and Ralts, among others. It is almost a guarantee that Swirlix will appear before a trainer during this event.

There are other ways to encounter this creature, though, for those who may have trouble finding it in the wild for some reason. Event-exclusive Timed Research and Field Research missions may grant an encounter with Swirlix.

Lastly, Pokemon GO trainers can cross their fingers for Swirlix to hatch from an Egg. 7 KM Eggs will host the likes of Swirlix, Azurill, Spritzee, Gible, Igglybuff, and Cleffa.

They must also be sure to get some Incubators, some Incense, and a horde of Poke Balls to ensure Swirlix ends up in the collection and added to the Pokedex. There is no word on how encounters with this Pokemon will occur once the event is over.