Top 5 Pokemon featured in Pokemon GO's Spotlight Hours

Several Pokemon have been featured during Pokemon GO's Spotlight Hour events, though some of the mons chosen have certainly been better than others.

Sometimes, the weekly Spotlight Hour gets players of the hit mobile game very excited, to the point where they will make time in their schedule to play for the entire hour. The level of anticipation for Spotlight Hours is usually determined by how popular or powerful the featured Pokemon is.

Here are the top five Pocket Monsters that have been featured during one of GO's Spotlight Hours.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon that have starred in Pokemon GO's Spotlight Hours

#5 - Eevee

Eevee in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Eevee made for an exemplary choice by Niantic to be a Spotlight Hour Pokemon. Obviously, the main aspect of these events are the increased spawn-rate of a particular species.

Considering it takes candy to level up and evolve Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO, Eevee was a fantastic pick to be featured, since it has so many evolutionary possibilities. Eevee's Spotlight Hour gave trainers a chance to catch a bunch of the species and gain plenty of Eevee candies.

#4 - Onix

Onix in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Onix was the first ever Pokemon featured by Niantic in a Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour. The Rock/Ground-type Pocket Monster was an excellent choice for the game's first Spotlight Hour event.

Players also had a better chance of encountering a shiny Onix during the hour, though at this time, the game hadn't incorporated any additional special bonuses for this event.

#3 - Clefairy

Clefairy in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Clefairy, as its name implies, is a Fairy-type Pokemon. Interestingly though, prior to Generation VI, the Pocket Monster was a Normal-type.

Clefairy made for an awesome Pokemon to star during a Spotlight Hour. Not only could its shiny version be caught, but players also earned double the amount of XP for any species of mon they caught during the hour.

#2 - Krabby

Krabby in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At first glance, Krabby isn't the type of Pokemon that wows a trainer in Pokemon GO with its appearance. However, this Water-type Pokemon made waves when it was featured during a Spotlight Hour event.

That's primarily because its next evolution, Kingler, was an absolute powerhouse for a decent stretch of time in the mobile game. Players also had a better chance of catching a shiny version of Krabby when it starred in a Spotlight Hour.

#1 - Pikachu

Pikachu in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pikachu is easily the best Pokemon ever featured during one of GO's Spotlight Hours. The Electric-type Pokemon has starred in Spotlight Hours more than any other Pocket Monster thus far.

Pikachu has been the Spotlight Hour Pokemon four times now, and to make it even more spectacular, many times, it was a special edition Pikachu that spawned more frequently.

It's no wonder that the electric mouse has been in so many events when it's one of the most popular Pokemon of all time.

