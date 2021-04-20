Grimer Spotlight Hour starts April 20th in Pokemon GO

The next Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO has finally arrived and it's one trainers won't want to miss out on.

From 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time on April 20th, Grimer will be the featured Pokemon for this Tuesday's Spotlight Hour. The Poison-type from Generation I will be spawning way more often than usual during this special hour long event.

Here's everything Pokemon GO players need to know about Grimer's Spotlight Hour.

Grimer Spotlight Hour is on April 20th in Pokemon GO

A bunch of Grimers in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The most important aspect that trainers need to take note of about this Tuesday's Spotlight Hour is that Grimers will be spawning way more often and any species of Pokemon caught between 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. They will reward double the amount of Stardust as well.

Unfortunately this special event won't feature the Alolan form of Grimer, which would have been even more beneficial because it is a dual Poison/Dark-type. However, with the abundance of Grimers that will be spawning, players do stand a better chance of encountering the Pokemon's highly-desired shiny form.

If a Pokemon GO player is running low on pokeballs, they'll want to stock up on the catching devices prior to 6:00 p.m. local time. That's because the key to making the most of this opportunity is to capture as many Pokemon as possible while the amount of Stardust earned is doubled.

In addition, trainers will want to catch every Grimer they see, so that way they can earn enough Grimer candies to evolve the Pokemon into its more powerful form, Muk. Once a player has enough candy to evolve one of their captured Grimer, they should still keep catching the species, as additional candies will be needed in order to power up Muk.

Pokemon GO players should remember the franchise's classic slogan, "Gotta catch 'em all," during Tuesday's Grimer Spotlight Hour.

