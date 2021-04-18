With Pokemon GO's April community day having come and gone with the celebration of Snivy, players of the hit game are wondering when they can expect to reap the benefits of next month's event.

Unfortunately, the exact date and details of which Pokemon will be featured in the next community day is yet to be announced by Niantic. However, there are a few estimates as to when it will happen, as well as some educated guesses on which Pokemon might be featured during the event.

When is the community day for Pokemon GO in May 2021?

The May 2019 featured Pokemon for community day (Image via Niantic)

While it remains unknown when the community day for May will take place in Pokemon GO, by taking into account when the previous community days for 2021 have occurred, one can make an educated estimate of the general timeframe for the event.

Thus far, there have been four community days in 2021. Since the first one on Saturday, January 16th, these special days have alternated between Saturdays and Sundays. If this pattern continues into May, fans of Pokemon GO can expect the month's event to occur during the weekend on a Saturday.

Now, it's still anyone's guess which Saturday of the month it will fall on. It does appear unlikely that it will happen on the 1st of the month or the 29th of the month. Therefore, that leaves the 8th, 15th, and 22nd. If a Pokemon GO player is looking to take advantage of the next community day, be sure to have some extra time reserved to play during these potential dates.

As for what Pokemon will be featured, the guesswork only gets more difficult from there. Here is the list of Pocket Monsters that fans of Pokemon GO would really like to see featured in May's community day:

Axew

Gible

Bulbasaur

Froakie

Mankey

Riolu

Litleo

Vulpix

The exact date and Pokemon featured may remain unknown for now, but one thing's for certain - trainers better be ready to catch away when the day comes so they can score the maximum amount of candy for whatever Pokemon species is chosen.

