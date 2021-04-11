Each month sees a Pokemon GO Community Day, showcasing a certain Pokemon and increasing its encounter rate.

A wide variety of Pokemon have been given a Community Day appearance. This time around, for April 2021, Pokemon GO is ving a trainers a whole lot of the Grass Snake Pokemon, Snivy.

Snivy will pop up all over the place during its Community Day event. Pokemon GO trainers can take part in a Special Research mission, earn a ton of bonuses, and perhaps catch a couple Shiny Snivy.

When does the Pokemon GO April Community Day start and end?

Image via Niantic

The April 2021 Pokemon GO Community Day begins at 11 AM and ends at 5 PM on Sunday, April 11, 2021. There is no specific time zone to this event. It takes place during each trainer's local time.

🎟 Trainers, tickets for the exclusive April #PokemonGOCommunityDay Special Research story featuring Snivy are available now in the in-game shop! 🎟 pic.twitter.com/MPBkJfBDAv — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 8, 2021

That's a ton of time to catch a boat load of Snivy. It also gives 3x Catch Stardust and Incense lasts for three whole hours. That means even more Snivy will appear and even more chances for a Shiny version.

April Community Day and Snivy in the Sunshine

Image via Niantic

Pokemon GO has released all of the details regarding this Community Day, as well as the Special Research mission known as Snivy in the Sunshine. Trainers can look forward to major bonuses.

For 99 cents USD or the equivalent in the player's region, a Snivy in the Sunshine ticket can be bought. That is the Special Research mission for this Pokemon GO Community Day, much like those in all of the other Community Day events.

Remember, trainers! The next Community Day featuring Snivy will take place tomorrow, on 11th Apr from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. Don't forget to evolve your best Snivys to obtain the exclusive attack Frenzy Plant! 🍃

.#pokemongo #pokemongofriends #pokemongoar pic.twitter.com/Ek39jCsCQD — ZenTwo (@ZenTwo9) April 10, 2021

If players evolve Servine, the middle evolution of the Snivy-line, into Seperior during the event or up to two hours after, it will know the attack Frenzy Plant. With all the Candies gained, that should be no problem.

A special Pokemon GO Community Day Box will also be available for purchase, costing trainers 1280 PokeCoins. It will provide trainers with 50 Ultra Balls, four Star Pieces, four Mossy Lure Modules, and an Elite Charged TM.