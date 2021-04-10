Pokemon GO has trainers primed for its next Community Day, featuring the Grass-type Unova starter, Snivy.

On Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 11 AM to 5 PM local time, the "Snivy in the Sunshine" Community Day event will be active. Pokemon GO is notorious for their Community Day events, showcasing a particular Pokemon with some fun little extras.

Nothing has changed here. Snivy is at the forefront and there will be some nice bonuses for trainers who participate. The ticket price is only $0.99 and trainers must play during the alotted time for the bonuses. So, is it worth it?

Is the "Snivy in the Sunshine" ticket worth it in Pokemon GO?

Image via Niantic

For only 99 cents, this Pokemon GO Community Day ticket is absolutely worth it. Pokemon GO has changed the world while it changes itself. Allowing trainers to play from their hands during a global pandemic is nothing short of incredible.

During the Community Day event, Snivy will be appearing in the wild much more frequently. Trainers may even encounter a Shiny Snivy if they are lucky enough during the tons of encounters throughout the day.

🎟 Trainers, tickets for the exclusive April #PokemonGOCommunityDay Special Research story featuring Snivy are available now in the in-game shop! 🎟 pic.twitter.com/MPBkJfBDAv — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 8, 2021

If players evolve a Servine, the evolution of Snivy, into Serperior during the event or up to two hours after, it will know the attack Frenzy Plant. That will require some Snivy Candies, but it should be no problem with the boosted encounter rate.

For those who buy the ticket, a Special Research story will be available. That is where "Snivy in the Sunshine" comes in. There will also be special snapshots with a surprise for trainers.

#Google opinion awards gave me a dollar for answering a 10 question survey. Call me immature, but I'm going to use it to buy the #Snivy Sunshine ticket for #PokemonGOCommunityDay! 😁 pic.twitter.com/qFFZsjMRjL — ✨Shiny Twins✨ (@ShinyTwinss) April 9, 2021

Along with it comes a special Community Day Box for 1280 PokeCoins. It includes 50 Ultra Balls, four Star Pieces, four Mossy Lure Modules, and one Elite Charged TM. It is a one time purchase item.

3x Catch Stardust and three-hour-long Incense will be active during the Community Day Event. So, again, yes, it is absolutely worth it to spend the little amount for the Snivy in the Sunshine ticket. Special Research stories for Community Day events are simply a blast in Pokemon GO.