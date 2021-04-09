The month of April is a busy one for those looking to participate in Raids in Pokemon GO.

With two new legendary 5-star Raids, a new Mega Evolution, several high-tier returning Mega Evolutions, and the chance at getting some shiny legendary Pokemon, Pokemon GO trainers certainly have their work cut out for them.

The Pokemon GO Raid schedule for April 2021

5-Star Raids

Therian Forme Landorus, Tornadus, and Thunderus (Image via Niantic)

Two of the three Therian Forme Pokemon will be appearing this month in their Pokemon GO debuts; Landorus and Tornadus.

Therian Forme Tornadus debuted March 30th but will be sticking around in 5-star Raids until April 13th at 10:00 AM local time. Therian Forme Landorus will be featured in 5-star Raids from April 13th at 10:00 AM local time to April 27th at 10:00 AM local time.

In addition, the Incarnate Formes of Landorus and Tornadus, as well as Thunderus, will be appearing in 5-star Raids from April 27th onwards. These three can show up as their rare shiny variants as well, making the returning Raids still worth participating in, even for those that already have all three legendaries.

Mega Raids

Mega Energy (Image via Niantic)

The opportunity for two Mega Evolutions - Mega Houndoom and Mega Abomasnow - has already passed, as those two stopped appearing on April 4th. However, several other Mega Evolutions will start appearing on the same date.

Mega Lopunny began to appear in Mega Raids on April 4th at 10:00 AM and will continue to appear for the duration of April.

Mega Gengar began appearing on April 4th as well. In addition, Mega Manectric, which had already been appearing, will continue on. Both of these Mega Evolutions will show up in Mega Raids until April 20th at 10:00 AM local time.

On April 20th at 10:00 AM local time onwards, Mega Venasuar and Mega Abomasnow will begin making appearances.