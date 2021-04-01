Mega evolutions are powerful forms of Pokemon found in Pokemon GO through Mega Raids.

These powered-up forms boost their own stats as well as those of their teammates in Raid and Gym battles while increasing the effect of STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) moves.

Several Mega Evolutions even end up gaining an additional type or changing one of their current types. Lopunny is one of the former, gaining a useful Fighting-typing in addition to its usual Normal-type.

How to catch Mega Lopunny in Pokemon GO

To get Mega Energy, players will need to either dominate extra Mega Lopunnies in Mega Raids or complete the Spring-themed collection challenge (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Lopunny will show up in raid battles for Niantic's Easter event. The pragmatic fighting bunny will be dominating the raid scene for roughly four days, from April 4th at 10:00 AM local time to April 8th at 8:00 PM local time. Mega Lopunny could even be available for longer since Niantic hasn't confirmed whether the Pokemon's reign of raid terror will end with the event.

Having said that, the mega-powerful bunny will likely be added to the Mega Raid cycle, so players who miss out on this opportunity will still have plenty of chances later in the year.

Once a player has a Lopunny and 200+ Mega Energy for the feisty rabbit, they can go to their preferred Lopunny and tap the Mega Evolve button. This transformation is only temporary, but its power in raids and gyms is undeniable.

To get the coveted Mega Energy, players will need to either dominate extra Mega Lopunnies in Mega Raids or complete the Spring-themed collection challenge. There may be other methods to get Lopunny's Mega Energy later on but for now, these two sources are the only way.

Advertisement

In addition, the faster a Mega Raid is completed, the more Mega Energy each participant will receive. Players should bring their A-game to these raids to ensure they can keep their Lopunny powered-up for as long as they need to.

Psychic, Fairy, Flying, and Ghost-type Pokemon will work most effectively against this oversized bunny, with Fighting-types promising to be a useful choice as well.