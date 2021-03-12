How to get Mega Manectric in Pokemon GO

Mega Evolutions are a relatively new feature in Pokemon GO, and Mega Manectric will be the next Pokemon to join the growing list of Mega Evolutions in the game.

An Electric-type event called Charge Up! will start in Pokemon GO on March 16. It will run for a week until March 22. The idea is to catch and evolve all kinds of Electric-type Pokemon. Players can expect to find Pokemon like Alolan Geodude and Electrike, which is the first form of Manectric.

A couple of Pokemon will be making their Pokemon GO debut during the event. The first is Tynamo, which will appear in raids, in the wild and in 5km eggs. Mega Manectric is the second Electric-type Pokemon that will be making a debut, and Pokemon GO players can finally battle it.

Getting a Mega Manectric will be a bit more difficult than simply evolving an Electrike or catching a Tynamo. Players must battle a Mega Manectric in a Mega raid, which is even more difficult than the standard five-star raid. Though the stats on Mega Manectric haven't been released yet, Mega Raids are typically an entire 10,000 CP over five-star raids.

This means those raids need somewhere around seven other players at a minimum to be successful in the battle. The correct counters to Manectric will also be integral to quickly taking down the Mega version and walking away successfully.

After players complete the Pokemon GO Mega raid, they will receive Mega energy that they can use on an Electrike. It's important to note that the Mega energy is temporary when used but are certainly powerful.

Mega Manectric and other Mega Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Mega Manectric is only the latest in a growing list of Mega Pokemon that have been added to Pokemon GO. Overall, the feature is relatively new to the game, and new Mega versions have been added slowly with new events.

Before Manectric, Mega Gyrados was added to Pokemon GO during the Lunar New Year event. Completing a special research event guaranteed players a Mega Gyrados without having to complete a raid. The full list of Mega Pokemon is as follows:

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Venusaur

Mega Blastoise

Mega Houndoom

Mega Gengar

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Ampharos

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Beedril

Mega Manectrike

More Mega Pokemon are sure to be added to Pokemon GO with upcoming events, but Manectric is the next obstacle to conquer.