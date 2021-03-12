Pokemon GO Charge Up! Event: Everything players need to know

Pokemon GO has a whole lineup of events to look forward to in March, and the Charge Up! event is set to be one of the most exciting. For the first time, an event based around Electric-type Pokemon will go live.

Starting on March 16 at 10 am local time, the Pokemon GO Charge Up! event will run for a week and end on March 22 at 8 pm local time. It's supposed to be similar to events from the past, such as Psychic Spectacular, or the Bug Out! event that took place over the summer in 2020. The idea is to catch, evolve, and power up Pokemon that are all Electric-types.

When type-themed events go live in Pokemon GO, like the Charge Up! event, players can expect Electric-type Pokemon to spawn all over the place in the wild. They will take priority over the typical Pokemon that would be found. Electric-type Pokemon will also be appearing in 5km eggs during the event, so players should take full advantage while they are available.

Electric-type Pokemon appearing in the wild for Charge Up!

Alolan Geodude

Voltorb

Electrike

Stunfisk

Tynamo

Others that are unnamed

Electric-type Pokemon appearing in 5km eggs for Charge Up!

Pichu

Elekid

Electrike

Shinx

Joltik

Tynamo

Stunfisk

During the Pokemon GO Charge Up! event, the raid rotation will also be a bit different than usual in order to fit the theme.

Pokemon GO Charge Up! event raid details

Like any other event, players should expect a raid rotation change that will involve Electric-type Pokemon. That includes all levels such as one star, three star, and five star raids. On the Pokemon GO blog, the details for which Pokemon will appear are given.

Pokemon that will appear in raids during the Charge Up! Pokemon GO event

Voltorb, Shinx, Blitzle, Klink, and Tynamo will be appearing in one-star raids.

Alolan Raichu, Alolan Graveler, Magneton, and Ampharos will be appearing in three-star raids.

Therian Forme Thundurus will be appearing for the first time in five-star raids.

On top of the basic rotation changes to the raids, there will also be a new Mega Raid addition during the event. Mega Manectric will be making its Pokemon GO debut, and players will be able to battle it to earn energy. Alongside Manectric will be Mega Houndoom and Mega Abomasnow.

Charge Up! starts in just under a week, so Pokemon GO players should get their Pokeballs ready at the earliest.