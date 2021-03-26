Will Mega Lopunny make a Pokemon GO debut in April?

Mega Lopunny may be the next Mega Pokemon to appear in Pokemon GO. Though it's not confirmed yet, the latest release of events in Pokemon GO could mean that Mega Lopunny will be available very soon.

Niantic released a blog post that detailed all of the upcoming events for April as the March events come to a close. While many of the events are laid out for players to see, Niantic has kept some details secret for the time being. However, they always leave enough to speculate, and this time Mega Lopunny is part of the speculation.

The biggest piece of information is the confirmation of a surprise Mega Pokemon that will appear on April 4 at 10 am local time. The Pokemon will stay in Mega raids for the rest of that month, but the name wasn't confirmed.

Well, April 4 happens to be Easter Sunday, and what Pokemon fits the bill better than a Mega Lopunny debut? The bunny-based Pokemon is a perfect fit for a new release during Easter. A spring-themed event will also begin that Sunday with a consistent egg motif.

Mega Lopunny in Pokemon GO and other hints

The blog post isn't the only thing hinting at a Mega Lopunny debut in Pokemon GO. Two days after the potential Mega Lopunny debut in the game, there is another event that may confirm its appearance.

April 6 will have the first spotlight hour next month. During that spotlight hour, it may not surprise anyone to hear that the Pokemon chosen is Buneary. So, not only will Mega Lopunny likely appear in Pokemon GO, but the Buneary spotlight hour will give players the chance to get their own Lopunny if they haven't already.

Mega Lopunny isn't the only potential Pokemon to make a debut in Pokemon GO raids for April. Therian Forme Tornadus is also set to make a debut on March 30, and players will have until April 13 to get the Legendary. After that, Therian Forme Landorus will get its own debut.

Another big event in April will be the Snivy Community Day. During the event, Snivy will appear all over the place, and players can complete a timed research for extra encounters. A ticket for special research will be available in the shop for $1. Lucky players will also have the chance to get a shiny Snivy.