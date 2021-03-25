Pokemon GO all Weather Week research tasks and rewards

Weather Week in Pokemon GO started today, and players have plenty of new tasks to complete over the next six days. However, the research is limited, so Pokemon GO players should act quickly.

Pokemon GO's Weather Week is based around Pokemon that thrive in rough weather. So, the wild will be made of Pokemon that like rainy and windy weather. Flying and Water-type Pokemon will be all over the place, among others that fit the bill.

Considering the theme for the Pokemon GO Weather Week, the research tasks also follow the same idea. Players are tasked with catching the theme-based Pokemon, and the rewards should reflect the tasks.

Pokemon GO Weather Week research tasks and rewards

Similar to Pokemon GO's Charge Up! event from last week, the Weather Week research tasks have four total sets of tasks. Each set of tasks typically has three steps to complete, all of which will also have their own rewards or encounters.

Pokemon GO Weather Week research tasks (1/4)

Catch 10 water, electric or bug-type Pokemon - Rainy Form Castform encounter

Take a snapshot of a water-type Pokemon - 200 stardust

Send 3 gifts to friends - Psyduck encounter

Advertisement

Rewards - 500 XP, 5 PokeBalls and a Wailmer encounter

Pokemon GO Weather Week research tasks (2/4)

Catch 15 water, electric or bug-type Pokemon - Rainy Form Castform encounter

Power up Pokemon 7 times - 3 Pinap Berries

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts - Buizel encounter

Rewards - 500 XP, 7 PokeBalls and a Rainy Form Castform encounter

Pokemon GO Weather Week research tasks (3/4)

Catch 15 flying, psychic or dragon-type Pokemon - Rainy Form Castform encounter

Make 5 Nice Curveball Throws - 600 Stardust

Earn 5 hearts with your buddy - Woobat encounter

Rewards - 800 XP, 10 PokeBalls and a Swellow encounter

Pokemon GO Weather Week research tasks (4/4)

Catch 20 flying, psychic or dragon-type Pokemon - Rainy Form Castform encounter

Make 9 Curveball Throws in a row - 1200 Stardust

Evolve 3 Pokemon - Swablu encounter

Rewards - 1200 XP, 12 PokeBalls and a Togetic encounter

The Weather Week research tasks in Pokemon GO aren't very challenging to complete, but they can be time-consuming. Any player who wants all the rewards, including a Togetic, should make sure to get started as soon as possible.