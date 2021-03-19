Everything to know about Weather Week in Pokemon GO

Weather Week is on its way to Pokemon GO, as Therian Forme Thundurus leaves stormy weather behind. Pokemon that enjoy rough weather conditions like rain and wind will be appearing more in the wild and in raids.

On March 24th at 10 am local time, Weather Week will start in Pokemon GO. The main idea of the event is Pokemon that enjoy rainy or windy weather conditions, as Therian Forme Thundurus leaves the raid rotation. One Therian Forme only means another will take its place though.

Storms may be gone, but Therian Forme Tornadus is taking the next spot in the raid rotation of Pokemon GO. As the name suggests, the Pokemon brings plenty of windy weather and is a Flying-type Pokemon. New tasks will be available, raid rotations will change, and different Pokemon will appear in the wild.

All the details for Weather Week in Pokemon GO

Like any event in Pokemon GO, one of the first changes is to the wild Pokemon that will appear in the game, and Weather Week is no different. Pokemon that are based around rainy and windy weather will find themselves right at home and they will appear more often.

Confirmed Pokemon that will appear more often during Weather Week

Castform

Wingull

Ducklett

Skarmory

Vaporeon

Tailow

Lotad

Stunfisk

Pidove

Advertisement

Those are certainly not the only Pokemon that will appear more frequently, but they are the only ones officially listed. The Pokemon on the list will also be split into different days during the event. However, a list of some of the Pokemon that will hatch in 5km eggs during Weather Week has been confirmed, and there is likely some overlap in the wild.

Pokemon that will appear in 5km eggs during Weather Week

Psyduck

Poliwag

Swablu

Drifloon

Mantyke

Tympole

Ducklett

Alongside different Pokemon appearing in the wild for Weather Week, raids will also get a new rotation with themed Pokemon. Therian Forme Tornadus isn't the only new addition.

One-star raids in Weather Week

Slowpoke

Tyanmo

others

Three-star raids in Weather Week

Swellow

Pelipper

others

Five-star raids in Weather Week

Therian Forme Tornadus

Mega raids in Weather Week

Mega Manectric

Mega Houndoom

Mega Abomasnow

During Weather Week in Pokemon GO, players will also have a chance to complete field research tasks that give out rewards such as Rainy Form Castform. In the wild, Rainy Form Castform will also appear far more, and lucky players can find a shiny version of the Pokemon too.