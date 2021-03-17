How to complete the Pokemon GO Charge Up! research tasks

Pokemon GO brings the Charge Up! event into the game today, and there are plenty of additions to look forward to for next week. But before the event comes to a close, players should get a head start on the Charge Up! research tasks in order to get every reward.

The Charge Up! event in Pokemon GO is based around Electric-type Pokemon in the game. Events based around one type have gone live in the past, such as the Bug Out event, which was a week-long Bug-type event over the summer of 2020.

In the wild, Electric-type Pokemon will appear consistently, and the raid rotations will be based around Electric-types as well. The poster boy for this week's raids is Therian Forme Thundurus, who is a dual-type Flying and Electric Legendary, and the first Therian Forme to debut in Pokemon GO.

Keeping up with the Electric theme, the Charge Up! research tasks are also based around Electric-type Pokemon and rewards. Players can get their hands on some of the new Mega Manectric energy and plenty of rewards to catch more Pokemon. But research tasks are limited to the next six days, rather than a permanent addition to the game.

How to complete each set of research tasks for the Charge Up! event in Pokemon GO

The Charge Up! research tasks aren't very difficult, but they can be a bit time consuming. As long as players start before the final day, completing each one should be entirely manageable.

Pokemon GO Charge Up! research task (1/4)

Catch 5 Electric-type Pokémon - Pikachu encounter

Evolve a Pokémon - Voltorb encounter

Power up Pokémon 5 times - 10x Poké Ball

Rewards - Tynamo encounter, 1 Unova Stone, 10x Ampharos Mega Energy

Pokemon GO Charge Up! research task (2/4)

Make 3 Nice Throws in a row - Magnemite encounter

Make 3 Curveball Throws - Magnemite encounter

Make 3 Great Throws - Magnemite encounter

Rewards: Magneton encounter, 1 Sinnoh Stone, 10x Manectric Mega Energy

Pokemon GO Charge Up! research task (3/4)

Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokémon - 10x Poké Ball

Evolve 5 Electric-type Pokémon - Electabuzz encounter

Power up Pokémon 10 times - 3x Razz Berry

Rewards - Porygon encounter, 1 Upgrade, 15x Ampharos Mega Energy

Pokemon GO Charge Up! research task (4/4)

Transfer 15 Pokémon - 10x Poké Ball

Evolve 5 Electric-type Pokémon - Jolteon encounter

Power up Pokémon 15 times - Manectric encounter

Rewards - Tynamo encounter, 1 Unova Stone, 15x Manectric Mega Energy

Pokemon GO Charge Up! is the first event of this size to debut during Season of Legends, but there is surely more to come as more Legendary Pokemon make way.