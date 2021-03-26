The best moveset for Tornadus in Pokemon GO

Tornadus recently made a return to Pokemon GO through raids and a new batch of players were able to catch the Legendary. The pure Flying-type genie has a few tricks up its sleeve when it comes to building a good moveset.

Like Thundurus, Tornadus is set to receive a Therian Forme in Pokemon GO soon. When that happens, it will likely be better than the standard Incarnate Forme of Tornadus, but that doesn't mean Tornadus is useless. It's still a fairly powerful Flying-type Legendary.

With the Ultra League still in full swing for Pokemon GO battles, it's also a great time to make use of the Legendary Pokemon. After the Ultra League rotates out, the Master League is next, and a high CP Tornadus will have yet another chance to shine. But to make the most use of the Flying-type, players need an effective moveset.

The best moveset for Incarnate Forme Tornadus in Pokemon GO

Movesets in Pokemon GO are always split into defensive and offensive categories. Defensive movesets are meant for holding gyms when players face a PvE version of the given Pokemon. Offense always serves as the best default moveset and the most effective base for the Pokemon GO battle league.

Depending on the Pokemon, some movesets will be the best for both offense and defense. Tornadus is one of those Pokemon, and a cover-all moveset should work just fine on the Flying-type.

Air Slash is a must have on Incarnate Forme Tornadus for the fast attack. There are only two options, which are Air Slash and Bite, the latter of which is a Dark-type fast attack. In terms of pure damage and energy per second gained, Air Slash wins on both fronts. The only time Bite is more beneficial is when the opponent is weak to Dark-type.

Advertisement

As for the charge attack, Grass Knot should be the priority as the first choice. It has a fast charge time and players can use it to burn shields or counter picks in the Pokemon GO Ultra League. But in almost all cases, players should work toward having two different charge attacks.

Dark Pulse should be equipped in the moveset for a second charge option. Unlike the fast attack, the Dark-type move will be beneficial here, and serve as a great counter to popular picks in both the Ultra League and the Master League for Pokemon GO battles.