Top 3 Pokemon GO leads in the Ultra League

A good Pokemon GO lead in League battles is a crucial part of any team. They are the first Pokemon thrown into the battle and can affect the rest of the match's flow. The best Pokemon GO leads make all the difference in the Ultra League.

There are two versions of the Pokemon GO Ultra League: the standard Ultra League and the Premier League. Both versions cap the Pokemon used at 2500 CP. But in the Premier League, Legendary Pokemon are not allowed.

For this list, the standard Ultra League is how the Pokemon GO Leads will be ranked, so Legendary Pokemon can undoubtedly change how the battles are played. However, that doesn't cut the standard Pokemon out of the best possible selections.

Three best Pokemon GO leads in Ultra League

#3 - Venusaur

Venusaur is relatively tanky and counters many other leads that players choose

It wouldn't seem like Venusaur is one of the best Pokemon Go leads in Ultra League battles, considering how many options there are. But as players climb the ranks of the battle system, they'll notice that Venusaur appears all the time, in other leagues as well.

Venusaur is chosen as a Pokemon GO lead because it is relatively tanky and counters many other leads that players choose. On top of that, it's a great pick in general to take down plenty of other Ultra League picks.

Vine Whip is usually chosen as the fast attack on Venusaur, which will shred picks such as Swampert, another great lead. For charged moves, Frenzy Plant and Sludge Bomb are consistently chosen as they both offer a ton of options.

Water-types, Fairy, and other Grass-types need to watch out for Venusaur.

#2 - Swampert

Swampert is such a strong lead

Venusaur is so high on the Pokemon GO leads list in part because of Swampert. It's such a strong lead that many other teams have chosen Venusaur simply to counter it.

Almost all players will use Mud Shot as the fast attack. For the charge attack, Hyrdo Cannon and Earthquake work. Hydro Cannon charges up incredibly fast and can burn down shields without a problem. Burning shields is one of the best aspects of a good Pokemon GO lead.

Even Pokemon that aren't weak to Water-types will take some severe damage from a Hyrdo Cannon. And if players aren't careful, a secondary Earthquake can easily take options out.

#1 - Giratina (Altered)

(Image via Niantic)

Giratina is one of the most common picks for the Ultra League and a fantastic Pokemon GO lead. It's a dual-type Dragon and Ghost-type Pokemon with plenty of fast moves and utility.

Shadow Claw is used for the fast attack, while Dragon Claw and Shadow Sneak are used as the charge attacks. Those combos can take out most Pokemon, and the attacks charge up incredibly fast. Players either take damage or burn shields.

A significant weakness is other Fairy-type Pokemon, like Togekiss, who is also a fantastic Pokemon GO lead. However, Swampert and Venusaur were rotated in to take out Fairy-type leads, which opened up the window for picks like Giratina again.

It may not last long, and the best Pokemon GO leads will tend to rotate as seasons change, but there is no doubt that Giratina, Swampert, and Venusaur will become familiar with any battler.

