Pokemon GO Swampert PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Water-type Pocket Monsters have always been a staple in the Pokemon GO Battle League. There are three modes present – the Great League, The Ultra League, and the Master League. Irrespective of which one you play, you will always run into powerful Water-type creatures throughout the run. Swampert is one such Pokemon.

In this article, we will look at the best moveset for this iconic beast in PvP and PvE. We will also give you an idea about the best counters for it in this game.

Best PvE moveset for Swampert in Pokemon GO

Best offensive PvE moveset for Swampert

Water Gun as the Fast move, along with Hydro Cannon and Earthquake as the Charged moves, make up the best offensive PvE moveset for Swampert.

Ground-type Fast move Mud Shot does a good job, but Water Gun will give you better elemental typing coverage against the NPC threats.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Swampert

Mud Shot as the Fast move, along with Hydro Cannon and Surf as the Charged moves, would be the best defensive PvE moveset for Swampert.

Is Swampert good in Pokemon GO PvE?

While it can’t match the prowess of Kyogre in PvE battles, Hydro Cannon Swampert is a major threat in raids and gym battles.

It is a dual Water- and Ground-type critter. As a result, even though it has Water typing, it can resist Electric-type critters thanks to its Ground typing coverage.

Best PvP moveset for Swampert in Pokemon GO

Mud Shot along with Hydro Cannon and Earthquake would be the best PvP moveset for Swampert. While Water Gun dishes out more damage compared to Mud Shot, it falls short when it comes to energy generation.

Hydro Cannon is Swampert’s Legacy move and is one of the key elements to this critter's success in the GO Battle League.

Earthquake is important to deal with the Steel-type threats in the meta.

Is Swampert good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Swampert is one of the best, if not the best, Water-type attackers in the GO Battle League. From its solid moveset to impressive stats, it never fails to carry you through tough situations on the battlefield.

Even though Earthquake is overall better for Swampert along with Hydro Cannon, you would be better off with Sludge Wave as the Charged move instead of the former in the Great League format of the GO Battle League. This will help you deal with Fairy-type threats, and you will also be able to knock out Azumarill and Altaria.

When it comes to Ultra League, you will run into a lot of Steel-type enemies. This is where Earthquake comes into play. It will greatly help you eliminate the Steel-type Pokemon that plague the Ultra League.

All moves that Swampert can learn in Pokemon GO

Swampert is a dual Water- and Ground-type Pokemon, and that makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Grass

This critter is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Fire

Poison

Rock

Steel

It has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 3,362 at level 50, along with the following base statistics:

Attack: 208

Defense: 175

Stamina: 225

Swampert can learn the following moves in the game

Fast moves:

Water Gun : This is a Water-type move. It does 10 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 10 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is a Water-type move. It does 10 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 10 Energy Per Second (EPS). Mud Shot: This is a Ground-type move. It does 8.33 DPS while generating 11.67 EPS.

Charged moves:

Surf : This is a two-bar Water-type move with a base power of 65. It does 38.24 DPS and 1.30 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 49.71.

: This is a two-bar Water-type move with a base power of 65. It does 38.24 DPS and 1.30 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 49.71. Earthquake : This is a one-bar Ground-type move with a base power of 140. It does 38.89 DPS and 1.40 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 54.44.

: This is a one-bar Ground-type move with a base power of 140. It does 38.89 DPS and 1.40 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 54.44. Sludge Wave : This is a one-bar Poison-type move with a base power of 110. It does 34.38 DPS and 1.10 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 37.81.

: This is a one-bar Poison-type move with a base power of 110. It does 34.38 DPS and 1.10 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 37.81. Muddy Water : This is a three-bar Water-type move with a base power of 50. It does 22.73 DPS and 1.52 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 34.44.

: This is a three-bar Water-type move with a base power of 50. It does 22.73 DPS and 1.52 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 34.44. Hydro Cannon: This is Swampert’s Legacy move and you must use an Elite Charged TM to teach this move to Swampert. This is a two-bar Water-type move with a base power of 90. It does 47.37 DPS and 1.80 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 85.26.

Best counters for Swampert in Pokemon GO

As mentioned above, Swampert is extremely vulnerable to Grass-type critters. So, you can use the following counters:

Mega Sceptile

Kartana

Sky Forme Shaymin

Mega Venusaur

Zarude

Shadow Tangrowth

Shadow Sceptile

Shadow Venusaur

Shadow Torterra

Shadow Alolan Exeggutor

Shadow Exeggutor

Roserade

Land Forme Shaymin

Chesnaught

Shadow Victreebel

Meowscarada

Tapu Bulu

Shadow Shiftry

Tsareena

Shadow Meganium

These will give you the best results against it. However, if you use other creatures that have elemental typings to counter Swampert, you should be able to shut it down in your matchups.