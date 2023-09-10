Pokemon GO Bombirdier raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

A lot of Generation IX Pocket Monsters are making their way into Pokemon GO through the recent Ultra Unlock: Paldea event. Among the critters that will be featured in this event, many players will have their eyes locked on Bombirdier, also known as the Item Drop Pokemon. You will encounter this Pocket Monster in 3-star Raids. The Ultra Unlock: Paldea event will be available in the game from Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10 am local time to Friday, September 15, 2023, at 10 am local time.

In this article, we will tell you about the best counters you can use against Bombirdier. We will also take a look at the moveset of this creature so you can plan your raid tactics accordingly.

What are the best monsters to counter Bombirdier in Pokemon GO?

Being a Flying- and Dark-type critter, Bombirdier is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings in the game. The typings that work best against Bombirdier are as follows:

Electric

Fairy

Ice

Rock

Bombirdier is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Ground

Psychic

Dark

Ghost

Grass

Recommended counters to beat Bombirdier in raids:

Mega Diancie

Mega Manectric

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Ampharos

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Glalie

Xurkitree

Mega Abomasnow

Zekrom

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Blaziken

Mega Salamence

Rampardos

Rhyperior

Electivire

Tyrantrum

Raikou

Magnezone

Mega Latios

Zapdos

Xerneas

Mega Latias

Mega Aggron

Mega Gengar

What are the best moves to beat Bombirdier in Pokemon GO raids?

As mentioned earlier, Bombardier is vulnerable to Electric-, Ice-, Rock-, and Fairy-type critters. So, you should consider using moves that have these elemental typings.

Recommended moves to counter Bombirdier in raids:

Fast moves:

Rock Throw

Thunder Fang

Charm

Smack Down

Frost Breath

Powder Snow

Ice Fang

Psycho Cut

Charge Beam

Volt Switch

Fire Spin

Thunder Shock

Spark

Dragon Tail

Charged moves:

Play Rough

Thunderbolt

Meteor Beam

Rock Slide

Wild Charge

Moonblast

Avalanche

Weather Ball (Ice)

Discharge

Dazzling Gleam

Bombirdier’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Bombirdier comes with the following moves:

Fast moves:

Rock Throw

Wing Attack

Charged moves:

Fly

Payback

Aerial Ace

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Bombirdier in Pokemon GO

Bombirdier will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted : 1,668 to 1,777 at level 25 with Foggy or Windy weather boost.

: 1,668 to 1,777 at level 25 with Foggy or Windy weather boost. Non-weather boosted: 1.351 to 1,421 at level 20

Can you solo defeat Bombirdier in Pokemon GO?

Yes. You can solo defeat Bombirdier in the game. As this critter will be featured in 3-star raids, it will have a CP of 17,476. Thus, you can easily defeat it yourself if you have high-level Electric-, Ice-, Rock-, and Fairy-type creatures in your team. The best counters have been discussed above.

Can Bombirdier be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes. You can encounter a shiny variant of Bombirdier after defeating it in the raids if you are lucky.