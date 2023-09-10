Pokemon GO Bombirdier raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

A lot of Generation IX Pocket Monsters are making their way into Pokemon GO through the recent Ultra Unlock: Paldea event. Among the critters that will be featured in this event, many players will have their eyes locked on Bombirdier, also known as the Item Drop Pokemon. You will encounter this Pocket Monster in 3-star Raids. The Ultra Unlock: Paldea event will be available in the game from Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10 am local time to Friday, September 15, 2023, at 10 am local time.
In this article, we will tell you about the best counters you can use against Bombirdier. We will also take a look at the moveset of this creature so you can plan your raid tactics accordingly.
What are the best monsters to counter Bombirdier in Pokemon GO?
Being a Flying- and Dark-type critter, Bombirdier is vulnerable to a wide array of elemental typings in the game. The typings that work best against Bombirdier are as follows:
- Electric
- Fairy
- Ice
- Rock
Bombirdier is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Ground
- Psychic
- Dark
- Ghost
- Grass
Recommended counters to beat Bombirdier in raids:
- Mega Diancie
- Mega Manectric
- Mega Gardevoir
- Mega Tyranitar
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Mega Ampharos
- Mega Rayquaza
- Mega Glalie
- Xurkitree
- Mega Abomasnow
- Zekrom
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Salamence
- Rampardos
- Rhyperior
- Electivire
- Tyrantrum
- Raikou
- Magnezone
- Mega Latios
- Zapdos
- Xerneas
- Mega Latias
- Mega Aggron
- Mega Gengar
What are the best moves to beat Bombirdier in Pokemon GO raids?
As mentioned earlier, Bombardier is vulnerable to Electric-, Ice-, Rock-, and Fairy-type critters. So, you should consider using moves that have these elemental typings.
Recommended moves to counter Bombirdier in raids:
Fast moves:
- Rock Throw
- Thunder Fang
- Charm
- Smack Down
- Frost Breath
- Powder Snow
- Ice Fang
- Psycho Cut
- Charge Beam
- Volt Switch
- Fire Spin
- Thunder Shock
- Spark
- Dragon Tail
Charged moves:
- Play Rough
- Thunderbolt
- Meteor Beam
- Rock Slide
- Wild Charge
- Moonblast
- Avalanche
- Weather Ball (Ice)
- Discharge
- Dazzling Gleam
Bombirdier’s moveset in Pokemon GO
Bombirdier comes with the following moves:
Fast moves:
- Rock Throw
- Wing Attack
Charged moves:
- Fly
- Payback
- Aerial Ace
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Bombirdier in Pokemon GO
Bombirdier will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 1,668 to 1,777 at level 25 with Foggy or Windy weather boost.
- Non-weather boosted: 1.351 to 1,421 at level 20
Can you solo defeat Bombirdier in Pokemon GO?
Yes. You can solo defeat Bombirdier in the game. As this critter will be featured in 3-star raids, it will have a CP of 17,476. Thus, you can easily defeat it yourself if you have high-level Electric-, Ice-, Rock-, and Fairy-type creatures in your team. The best counters have been discussed above.
Can Bombirdier be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Yes. You can encounter a shiny variant of Bombirdier after defeating it in the raids if you are lucky.