Pokemon GO: 5 best PvP picks to farm during Final Strike GO Battle Week

Final Strike GO Battle Week is the latest Pokemon GO event. While the main focus for many players will be evolving their Kubfu into the Urshifu form of their choice, there are several other Pokemon that are worth considering for PvP players, especially since many of them will get access to the Legacy Moves that can usually only be found on Community Day or taught through Elite TMs.

In this article, we will list the best PvP picks to farm during Final Strike GO Battle Week. The event will be active from Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 10 am to Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 8 pm local time.

5 best Pokemon GO PvP picks from Final Strike GO Battle Week

1) Mankey

Mankey in the anime (Image via TPC)

Where to farm it: Wild Encounters

Mankey's final form, Annihilape, is a top-tier threat in the Great and Ultra Leagues of Pokemon GO PvP. During this event, players who evolve a Mankey into a Primeape will get access to the line's signature move, Rage Fist. Given that this move improves Annihilape's viability massively, players should farm for it during Final Strike GO Battle Week.

2) Lapras

Lapras in the anime (Image via TPC)

Where to farm it: 3-Star Raids and Field Research

Lapras is one of the best mons in the Great League. Players should try to defeat it in Raid Battles not only to help evolve their Kubfu into Rapid Strike Urshifu, but also since any Lapras caught during this time will know the Charged Move Ice Beam.

3) Deino

Deino in the anime (Image via TPC)

Where to farm it: Wild Encounters

Deino's final stage, Hydreigon, is a decent counter to Giratina Origin Forme and Mewtwo in the Master League. During Final Strike GO Battle Week, if players evolve their Zweilous (Deino's first stage) to Hydreigon, it will learn the Charged Move Brutal Swing.

4) Meditite

Meditite in the anime (Image via TPC)

Where to farm it: Timed Research and Wild Encounters

Meditite's evolved form, Medicham, isn't getting a new Legacy Move for this event, but it still earns a spot on this list based on its viability. Medicham is one of the best Fighting-types in the Great League and is capable of tanking hits and dishing out a few. In the Great League, it counters mons like Annihilape, Lapras, and Alolan Sandslash with ease.

Players should try to farm one of these with good stats during Final Strike GO Battle Week.

5) Froakie

Froakie in the anime (Image via TPC)

Where to farm it: Wild Encounters

Froakie's final stage, Greninja, will have access to the Charged Move Hydro Cannon if any Frogadier (Froakie's first stage) evolves into it during this time. Greninja is a decent attacker in both the Great and Ultra Leagues, destroying Skeledirge and winning against Giratina Altered Forme, Talonflame, and Claydol.

However, it is less bulky than other Water-types, especially with the competition for a team slot for the type being so fierce.

A special mention has to be given for Seel, which learns the Fast Attack Ice Shard upon evolving to Dewgong during Final Strike GO Battle Week. Players can encounter this Generation 1 Pokemon in the wild. However, Lapras is a much better pick than Dewgong in the current Pokemon GO Battle League meta.

