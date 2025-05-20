How to get Rapid Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

  • home icon
By Abhipsito Das
Modified May 20, 2025 09:29 GMT
How to get Rapid Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO
How to get Rapid Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

apid Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO arrives on May 21, 2025, as part of the Final Strike: GO Battle Week event. It is the Water- and Fighting-type evolution of Kubfu. It is the last second-last highlight of the Might and Mastery season, with Gigantamax Machamp's event on May 25, 2025, closing out the season in style.

This article covers everything you need to know to get your hands on Rapid Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO.

How to get Rapid Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO

To get the Rapid Strike Style of Urshifu, you must evolve Kubfu after fulfilling specific requirements. They are as follows:

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

After fulfilling these requirements, you can evolve Kubfu in Pokemon GO into Rapid Strike Urshifu.

Tips to complete Rapid Strike Urshifu's evolution requirements

  • Complete Dynamax Squirtle, Krabby, or Sobble Max Battles.
  • Beat dual Water- and Dark-type creatures in raids. During the Final Strike: GO Battle Week event, Carvanha and Hisuian Samurott will be in rotation. This will give you flexibility in choosing between the Rapid Strike and Single Strike styles.
  • Walk around with Kubfu as your buddy. Giving it Poffins and getting it excited will halve the 20 km Buddy Walking distance.
  • Progress in the Might and Mastery Special research, as it will give you more Kubfu Candy.
  • Leave Kubfu at Power Spots.
Can Rapid Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO be traded?

No, neither form of Urshifu can be traded as of May 2025. You can only get this creature via evolution.

Can Rapid Strike Urshifu be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Rapid Strike Urshifu (Image via TPC)
No, Shiny Rapid Strike Urshifu is not available anywhere, including the mainline games.

Rapid Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

  • Attack: 231
  • Defense: 162
  • Stamina: 205
  • Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Counter, Rock Smash (Max Knuckle), and Waterfall (Max Geyser)
  • Charged Attacks: Brick Break, Close Combat, Dynamic Punch, and Aqua Jet
  • Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 80 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 130 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 55 Candy XL
In other news, Zacian and Zamazenta's form change mechanics have been announced.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
