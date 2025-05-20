How to get Rapid Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

apid Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO arrives on May 21, 2025, as part of the Final Strike: GO Battle Week event. It is the Water- and Fighting-type evolution of Kubfu. It is the last second-last highlight of the Might and Mastery season, with Gigantamax Machamp's event on May 25, 2025, closing out the season in style.

This article covers everything you need to know to get your hands on Rapid Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO.

How to get Rapid Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO

To get the Rapid Strike Style of Urshifu, you must evolve Kubfu after fulfilling specific requirements. They are as follows:

Acquire Kubfu from the Might and Mastery Special Research or the Fuzzy Fighter Special Research.

Set Kubfu as your buddy.

Defeat 30 Water-type Pokemon in Max Battles or raids. Kubfu doesn't need to participate in these battles.

Collect 200 Kubfu Candy. You can also use Rare Candy for this.

After fulfilling these requirements, you can evolve Kubfu in Pokemon GO into Rapid Strike Urshifu.

Tips to complete Rapid Strike Urshifu's evolution requirements

Complete Dynamax Squirtle, Krabby, or Sobble Max Battles.

Beat dual Water- and Dark-type creatures in raids. During the Final Strike: GO Battle Week event, Carvanha and Hisuian Samurott will be in rotation. This will give you flexibility in choosing between the Rapid Strike and Single Strike styles.

Walk around with Kubfu as your buddy. Giving it Poffins and getting it excited will halve the 20 km Buddy Walking distance.

Progress in the Might and Mastery Special research, as it will give you more Kubfu Candy.

Leave Kubfu at Power Spots.

Can Rapid Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO be traded?

No, neither form of Urshifu can be traded as of May 2025. You can only get this creature via evolution.

Check out the CP of your Urshifu after evolving using our Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator.

Can Rapid Strike Urshifu be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Rapid Strike Urshifu (Image via TPC)

No, Shiny Rapid Strike Urshifu is not available anywhere, including the mainline games.

Rapid Strike Urshifu in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

Attack: 231

231 Defense: 162

162 Stamina: 205

205 Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Counter, Rock Smash (Max Knuckle), and Waterfall (Max Geyser)

Counter, Rock Smash (Max Knuckle), and Waterfall (Max Geyser) Charged Attacks: Brick Break, Close Combat, Dynamic Punch, and Aqua Jet

Brick Break, Close Combat, Dynamic Punch, and Aqua Jet Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 80 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 130 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 55 Candy XL

In other news, Zacian and Zamazenta's form change mechanics have been announced.

