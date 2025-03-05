How to get Kubfu in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Kubfu in Pokemon GO debuts during the Powerful Potential event of the Might and Mastery season. It will be available starting March 5, 2025, but the means to access it will be limited. The creature is a legendary from the Isle of Armor DLC of the Sword and Shield games. It is receiving a Poipole-esque treatment with its release.

This article outlines all the ways you can get your hands on Kubfu in Pokemon GO.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

How to get Kubfu in Pokemon GO

Kubfu in Pokemon GO can be obtained in the following ways as of March 2025:

Might and Mastery Special Research (Completing Part 1)

Fuzzy Fighter Special Research (Completing Part 5)

Kubfu promo (Image via TPC)

Might and Mastery Special Research

The Might and Mastery Special Research can be obtained for free by opening the game between March 5, 2025, and June 3, 2025. It does not expire, and you can complete it at your own pace. You get a Dynamax Kubfu for completing the first part of the story, which involves exploring 3 km, defeating three Team GO Rocket Grunts, and using one super-effective Charged Attack.

The caught Kubfu's CP will lie in the following range:

683 - 727 CP (10/10/10 to 15/15/15 IVs at level 15)

Fuzzy Fighter Special Research

The Fuzzy Fighter Special Research quest must be purchased for US$8 (or equivalent regional pricing) between March 5 - 10, 2025. You must log in to the game during this period to claim the quest, following which the tasks can be finished at your pace.

Dynamax Kubfu in Pokemon GO is available as a reward for finishing the fifth (final) page of the quest. It will have the same CP range as the Might and Mastery Research.

Can Kubfu be traded in Pokemon GO?

No, it is not possible to trade Kubfu in Niantic's mobile game. The only way to add one to your collection is to complete Research quests.

Can Kubfu be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Kubfu shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

No, Shiny Kubfu is not available in Pokemon GO. In fact, the creature is shiny-locked, and the only versions of it out there have been obtained by illicit means.

Can Kubfu evolve in Pokemon GO?

At the time of writing, Kubfu's evolution is disabled in the game. However, Urshifu (both Single and Rapid Strike) has been teased for the Might and Mastery season. Therefore, like Cosmog and Poipole, you can expect its evolution mechanic to be revealed down the line.

Kubfu in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

Attack: 170

170 Defense: 112

112 Stamina: 155

155 Max CP: 1919

1919 Fast Attacks: Rock Smash and Counter

Rock Smash and Counter Charged Attacks: Brick Break, Close Combat, and Dynamic Punch

