Pokemon GO Mega Lucario raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Mega Lucario raid guide will help you beat the creature in Mega Raid battles. It can be challenged again from March 4 - 13, 2025 — for the first time, since it debuted on July 27, 2024. The creature features a high Attack stat but low enough defenses that it can be powered through by strong super-effective counters.

Ad

This Pokemon GO Mega Lucario raid guide covers everything from the creature's weaknesses to the best counters you can use against it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Mega Lucario raid weaknesses

Pokemon GO Mega Lucario poster (Image via TPC)

What is super-effective against Mega Lucario in Pokemon GO?

Ad

Trending

As a Fighting- and Steel-type Pocket Monster, Mega Lucario takes super-effective damage from Fire-, Ground- and Fighting-type attacks, all of which deal 160% additional damage to the creature.

To learn more about Mega Lucario's offensive and defensive type matchups, check out our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Mega Lucario's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a Mega Raid boss in Pokemon GO, Mega Lucario has the following stats:

Combat Power: 42,499

42,499 Attack: 310

310 Defense: 175

175 Stamina: 9,000 HP

9,000 HP Fast Attacks: Counter and Bullet Punch

Counter and Bullet Punch Charged Attacks: Aura Sphere, Close Combat, Power-Up Punch, Flash Cannon, Shadow Ball, Blaze Kick, Thunder Punch

Ad

After the timer for the raid starts, players get 300 seconds to defeat Mega Lucario for a chance to capture its base form. Up to 20 trainers can enter this battle together either in person or using Remote Raids.

Also read: 5 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting for during Pokemon GO Powerful Potential

Best counters to Pokemon GO Mega Lucario raids

Best Fire-type counters to Mega Lucario

Ad

Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y or X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Sacred Fire

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flame Thrower

Best Ground-type counters to Mega Lucario

Primal or regular Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Therian Forme Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Shadow Excadrill with Mud Slap and Scorching Sands

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and High-Horsepower

Ad

Best Fighting-type counters to Mega Lucario

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Mega Heracross with Counter and Close Co

Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Use the following search strings to find the best Pokemon GO Mega Lucario raid counters in your collection:

Fire&@Fire&cp2000-

Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-

Ground&@Ground&cp2000-

Can you solo defeat Mega Lucario raids?

Ad

Yes, here's how to solo defeat Mega Lucario in Pokemon GO Mega Raids.

Pokemon GO Mega Lucario raid catch CP and shiny availability

Shiny Lucario and Mega Lucrio (Image via TPC)

The CP range of the Lucario spawn will be based on the creature's IVs and the weather. The potential options are as follows:

Ad

No weather boost: 1,469 - 1,544 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,469 - 1,544 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Snowy or Cloudy): 1,837 - 1,930 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Also read: All Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22 balance updates

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Mega Lucario raids?

No weather boost: 1,544 CP

1,544 CP Weather boosted (Snowy or Cloudy): 1,930 CP

Can Lucario be shiny in Pokemon GO?

You may encounter a Shiny Lucario after defeating Pokemon GO Mega Lucario raids. The odds of this are approximately 1-in-128 or 0.78125%.

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨