How to solo defeat Mega Lucario in Pokemon GO Mega Raids

It is possible to solo defeat Mega Lucario in Pokemon GO. It will be part of the raid cycle from March 4 - 13, 2025. This is a very powerful Pocket Monster, and several gamers — even if they are not part of an active community — will want access to it. Fortunately, it is possible to solo defeat Mega Lucario in Pokemon GO, if you have the ideal counters.

This article will mention the Pocket Monsters that can take down this raid boss on their own as well as the moves they should be equipped with.

Note: The data in this article is based on Pokebattler.com simulations.

How to solo defeat Mega Lucario in Pokemon GO

It is possible to solo defeat Mega Lucario in Pokemon GO during Raid Day (Image via TPC)

Before going into the best counters that can take down Mega Lucario on their own, let us look at the creature's stats and moveset as a raid boss:

Type: Steel and Fighting

Steel and Fighting Combat Power: 42,499

42,499 Attack: 310

310 Defense: 175

175 Stamina: 9,000 HP

9,000 HP Fast Attacks: Counter and Bullet Punch

Counter and Bullet Punch Charged Attacks: Aura Sphere, Close Combat, Power-Up Punch, Flash Cannon, Shadow Ball, Blaze Kick, Thunder Punch

Aura Sphere, Close Combat, Power-Up Punch, Flash Cannon, Shadow Ball, Blaze Kick, Thunder Punch Weaknesses: Ground, Fire, and Fighting

To learn more about Mega Lucario's offensive and defensive type matchups, check out our Pokemon Type Calculator.

You should also know that you get 300 seconds to take down the raid boss. All the counters mentioned in the article must be maxed out to level 50 to achieve this feat.

Based on that, the following are the counters that can solo defeat Mega Lucario in Pokemon GO on their own, irrespective of the raid boss' moveset and the prevailing weather conditions:

Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades takes 265s to win.

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn takes 280.6s to win.

Mega Blaziken takes Counter and Blast Burn takes 275.2s to win.

Mega Lucario takes Force Palm and Aura Sphere takes 271.1s to win.

If you are lucky enough to have Sunny or Clear weather, here are the top 10 counters that you can use to solo defeat Mega Lucario, irrespective of the raid boss' moveset:

Primal and Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades take 221.2s and 252.6s, respectively, to win. Mega Charizard Y and X with Fire Spin and Blast Burn take 234.8s and 274.5s, respectively, to win. Mega Blaziken takes Fire Spin and Blast Burn takes 233.8s to win. Mega and Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power take 253.0s and 270.6s, respectively, to win. Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare takes 256.9s to win. Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Sacred Fire takes 269.5 to win. Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat takes 264.8s to win. Shadow Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat takes 252.6s to win. Shadow Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat takes 274.6s to win. Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm takes 281.5s to win.

Mega Lucario in the anime (Image via TPC)

If the weather is Cloudy, the following Fighting-type creatures can also solo defeat Mega Lucario in Pokemon GO:

Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere takes 224.9s to win.

Mega Heracross with Counter and Heracross takes 254.9s to win.

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Blast Burn takes 252.5s to win.

Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword takes 263.8s to win.

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword takes 266.5s to win.

Shadow Machamp with Karate Chop and Dynamic Punch takes 271.3s to win.

Shadow Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch takes 281.0s to win.

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch takes 295.4s to win.

While the list of creatures that can solo defeat Mega Lucario in Pokemon GO may appear long, the task will not be easy. These creatures are likely to faint multiple times over the course of the battle, and you must feed them Max Revives to bring them back to full health.

Moreover, some of these critters also take very close to 300 seconds to take down Mega Lucario. This timing can be affected adversely by network or system buffers. Therefore, it is recommended that you stick to only the best counters mentioned in this article so you don't end up wasting your Raid Pass.

While it is possible to solo defeat Mega Lucario in Pokemon GO, it is an uphill task meant only for seasoned trainers. If you can afford to raid with other members of the community, that is always better.

