7 best PvP picks to farm in Pokemon GO Powerful Potential

Pokemon GO Powerful Potential promises its participants the opportunity to farm multiple best PvP choices from Egg hatches, Max Battles, and Raids. The event will begin on March 5, 2025, at 10 am local time and end on March 10, 2025, at 8 pm local time. It will run for five days and trainers can get their hands on the contenders useful in the GO Battle League during this period.

Ad

Here is a list of seven strong choices that can be used in different PvP formats. Trainers can hunt for them with the start of the Pokemon GO Powerful Potential event.

Note: The general Egg pool for the session will be active during this event.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

7 powerful PvP picks available in Pokemon GO Powerful Potential

1) Blastoise

Blastoise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blastoise will be available in 6-star Max Battle as a Gigantamax Power Spot Boss. Trainers can defeat this creature to get it. If they grind harder, it is also possible to come across its unique shiny form, which is a highly sought-after species.

Ad

Trending

Blastoise’s PvP rating:

Great League: #47

Ultra League: #32

Master League: #257

Its best PvP moveset is Rollout, Hydro Cannon, and Skull Bash or Ice Beam.

Also read: 10 best Ultra League teams

2) Togedemaru

Togedemaru (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Togedemaru has been dominating the Great League for a very long time. Pokemon GO Powerful Potential has returned this creature in 2 KM Eggs.

Ad

Togedemaru’s PvP rating:

Great League: #44

Ultra League: #88

Master League: N/A

To get the most out of Togedemaru in GBL, teach it Thundershock, Fell Stinger, and Wild Charge.

Also read: Togedemaru: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

3) Galarian Corsola

Galarian Corosla (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Galarian Corsola is a formidable force in the Great League format. It has a few competitors that can outrank it in this meta. It can be used as a Lead Pokemon, a creature that is good enough to start a PvP fight. In most matches, Galarian Corsola can easily beat Cresselia, Toxapex, and Ariados.

Ad

Pokemon GO Powerful Potential features Galarian Corsola as a 7 KM Egg hatch. Pop as many of these as possible to farm this species.

Galarian Corsola’s PvP rating:

Great League: #6

Ultra League: N/A

Master League: N/A

Its best moveset includes the Astonish, Night Shade, and Power Gem.

Also read: Galarian Corsola: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

4) Carbink

Galarian Corsola (The Pokemon Company)

Carbink can be hatched from 10 KM Eggs during the Pokemon GO Powerful Potential event. It is a good Rock- and Fairy-type Pocket Monster for the Great League.

Ad

Carbink’s users have bulkiness by their side and the capability to defend against various attacks.

Carbink’s PvP rating:

Great League: #30

Ultra League: #642

Master League: N/A

Its best attacks for PvP are Rock Throw, Power Gem, and Moonblast.

Also read: Carbink: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

5) Kommo-o

Kommo-o (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Jangmo-o will be available to hatch from 10 KM Eggs in this event. Once it is obtained, it can be evolved into Hakamo-o using 25 Candy. The evolution process can be extended further by giving Hakamo-o 100 Candy to evolve it into Kommo-o.

Ad

Be sure to get Kommo-o in Pokemon GO Powerful Potential. This is because its battle capability allows it to perform well in the Ultra and Master League.

Kommo-o’s PvP rating:

Great League: #137

Ultra League: #99

Master League: #82

The best moveset for Kommo-o is Dragon Tail, Close Combat, and Dragon Claw.

6) Sableye

Sableye (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sableye will make its return in three-star Raids and Field Research tasks when the Pokemon GO Powerful Potential event starts. It can be taken down in battles by trainers if its weaknesses to Fairy-type attacks are exploited.

Ad

Sableye performs effectively in the Great League only. It can reach for its Charged Attacks very quickly due to its access to Shadow Claw. Additionally, it can pressure opponents to shield its attacks.

Sableye's PvP rating:

Great League: #60 (#5 for the Shadow variant)

Ultra League: N/A

Master League: N/A

Its best moveset in PvP battles is Shadow Claw, Foul Play, and Dazzling Gleam.

Also read: Sableye's best moveset, counters, stats, and is it any good?

Ad

7) Armarouge

Armarouge (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Armarouge can be obtained by evolving Charcadet in Pokemon GO Powerful Potential. To evolve do so, trainers need to make Charcadet a Buddy Pokemon, defeat 30 Psychic-type Pokemon in battles, and use 50 Candy.

Ad

Armarouge's PvP rating:

Great League: #140

Ultra League: #122

Master League: #81

The best moves to teach Armarouge are Incinerate, Psyshock, and Flame Charge.

Check out the following articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨