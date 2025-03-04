5 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting for during Pokemon GO Powerful Potential

Pokemon GO Powerful Potential is the second event to be held during Might and Mastery. This event will introduce Shiny Charcadet, Shiny Armarouge, and Shiny Ceruledge. Trainers can participate in Powerful Potential from March 5, 2025, at 10 am local time until March 10, at 8 pm local time. Whether one is looking forward to adding Shiny Pocket Monsters to the collection or acquiring powerful picks for PvP or PvE battles, attending this occasion may yield desirable results.

Shiny Pokemon are the game’s most coveted species and are rare finds. Because of this, they become challenging to encounter, increasing their worth in the community.

Here is a list of the five Shiny creatures fans would like to get their hands on by hunting for them in Pokemon GO Powerful Potential.

5 featured Shiny Pokemon that deserve attention in Pokemon GO Powerful Potential

1) Family of Shiny Charcadet

Shiny Charcadet, Shiny Ceruledge, and Shiny Armarouge (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The main focus of the Pokemon GO Powerful Potential event is on the introduction of Shiny Charcadet and its evolutionary lines. This highlight can be obtained by performing various activities in-game, such as hatching Eggs and completing Research tasks.

Shiny Charcadet can be added to the collection from hatchable 2 KM, 5 KM, 7 KM, and 10 KM Eggs. Trainers don’t have to worry about covering long distances to hatch these items because of the bonus Powerful Potential offers. The bonus is that the time required to hatch Eggs will be reduced by 50%.

The Evolutions of Shiny Charcadet will not be featured in Pokemon GO Powerful Potential. So, the only way to get them is to evolve the species. Trainers must take down 30 Psychic-type monsters in battle with Shiny Charcadet as a Buddy Pokemon if they want to evolve it into Shiny Armarouge using 50 Candy.

Meanwhile, defeating 30 Ghost-type creatures in battles by making Shiny Charcadet a Buddy Pokemon and feeding it 50 Candy helps it evolve into Shiny Ceruledge.

2) Shiny Alolan Raichu

Shiny Alolan Raichu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Alolan Raichu is a highly sought-after creature in Niantic’s mobile game. Trainers would always love to do whatever it takes to get their hands on this rare find because this Shiny Pokemon cannot be obtained through the evolution process. Pokemon GO Powerful Potential features Alolan Raichu and its Shiny variation in three-star raids.

Winning three-star raids featuring Alolan Raichu may pave the way to encounter its Shiny variant. The counters to defeat Mouse Pokemon are as follows:

Primal Groudon : Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Dawn Wings Necrozma : Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam

: Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam Mega Garchomp : Mud Shot and Earth Power

: Mud Shot and Earth Power Mega Tyranitar : Bite and Brutal Swing

: Bite and Brutal Swing Shadow Excadrill : Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

: Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

3) Shiny Smoliv

Shiny Smoliv (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Smoliv is worth searching for in Pokemon GO Powerful Potential because it has been featured in 2 KM Egg only once since its debut on November 7, 2024. As such, collectors would want to obtain Shiny Smoliv by hatching 2 KM Eggs during this event.

The best way to encounter a Shiny Smoliv is to place multiple 2 KM Eggs inside Incubators. Using Super Incubators can reduce the distance required to hatch these particular items. On top of this, the bonus provided in Pokemon GO Powerful Potential will allow trainers to cover fewer kilometers to hatch Eggs.

Shiny Smoliv's color scheme and evolutionary lines are pretty appealing. So, if this Shiny creature is fed 25 Candy, it can evolve into Shiny Dolliv. Moreover, Shiny Dolliv can be given 100 Candy to consume for it to evolve into Shiny Arboliva.

4) Shiny Hisuian Typhlosion

Shiny Hisuian Typhlosion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The lucky ones can encounter Shiny Hisuian Typhlosion if they win 3-star raids featuring its regular variant at Pokemon GO Powerful Potential. This is the only way to obtain this species in this event as well as in others. Shiny Hisuian Typhlosion has become a desirable creature due to its unique design and body coloring. It debuted at the Hisuian Typhlosion Raid Day raid event on January 14, 2024.

Counters to Hisuian Typhlosion:

Primal Groudon : Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Primal Kyogre : Waterfall and Origin Pulse

: Waterfall and Origin Pulse Mega Tyranitar : Bite and Brutal Swing

: Bite and Brutal Swing Shadow Rhyperior : Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker

: Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker Dawn Wings Necrozma : Psycho Cut and Moongeist Beam

: Psycho Cut and Moongeist Beam Shadow Garchomp: Mud Slap and Earth Power

5) Shiny Gigantamax Charizard

Shiny Gigantamax Charizard (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon GO Powerful Potential event features three Gigantamax creatures in 6-star Max Battles: Charizard, Venusaur, and Blastoise. Among these features, the former has the most dazzling appearance and design, with fiery wings and a fearsome face. It is also a popular figure in the franchise.

Shiny Gigantamax Charizard can be hunted from its Max Battles by teaming up with friends. In fact, unlike other Shiny creatures are mentioned in this list that can be acquired as a solo trainer, Charizard’s Shiny Gigantamax form can only be obtained by winning its battles with friends.

