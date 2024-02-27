How to get Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge in Pokemon GO, and can they be shiny?

The release of Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge in Pokemon GO was announced during the Pokemon Presents event on February 27, 2024. The critters will debut during the first event of the World of Wonders season—Horizons: The Series Celebration Event. It will kick off at 10 am local time on March 5, 2024, and end at 8 pm local time on March 11, 2024.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge in Pokemon GO.

How to get Charcadet in Pokemon GO

Charcadet (Image via TPC)

2 km, 5 km, and 10 km Eggs from the Horizons: The Series event will have a chance to hatch Charcadet. You can get these Egg variants by spinning PokeStops during the event hours. Once you have them, place them in Incubators and walk the required distance to hatch them.

Charcadets received from Eggs will be at level 20 and have at least 10 IVs in Attack, Defense, and Stamina. Its combat power will range from 380 (10/10/10 IVs) to 418 (15/15/15) IVs.

After the event, you can get Charcadet only from 10 km Eggs. Charcadet in Pokemon GO is a Fire-type, with the following stats and move pool (tentative):

Attack: 92

Defense: 74

Stamina: 120

Max CP: 828

Fast Attacks: Ember, Incinerate

Charged Attacks: Flame Thrower, Flame Charge, Heat Wave

How to get Armarouge in Pokemon GO

Armarouge (Image via TPC)

The only way to get Armarouge in Pokemon GO is to evolve Charcadet. You must set Charcadet as your Buddy and defeat 30 Psychic-type Pocket Monsters to do so. This process is similar to that of getting Annihilape in the game. Please note that Charcadet does not need to participate in any of these battles.

Here are Armarouge's stats and potential move pool:

Attack: 234

Defense: 184

Stamina: 198

Max CP: 3,628

Fast Attacks: Ember, Incinerate

Charged Attacks: Flame Thrower, Flame Charge, Heat Wave, Psyshock

How to get Ceruledge in Pokemon GO

Ceruledge (Image via TPC)

To get Ceruledge in Pokemon GO, you must set Charcadet as your Buddy and defeat 30 Ghost-type Pocket Monsters in battle.

Here are Armarouge's stats and potential move pool:

Attack: 239

Defense: 189

Stamina: 181

Max CP: 3,586

Fast Attacks: Ember, Incinerate

Charged Attacks: Flame Thrower, Flame Charge, Heat Wave, Shadow Ball

Can Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge in Pokemon GO be shiny?

Shiny Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Unfortunately, Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge in Pokemon GO cannot be shiny currently. Players might have to wait for a while before the differently colored versions of these Pocket Monsters are released.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

