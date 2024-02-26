When will next Pokemon GO season begin? World of Wonders start date revealed

Pokemon GO Season of World of Wonders is due to start on March 1, 2024. Niantic revealed the next season's start date with an announcement on the game's official X account. They gave no further details about events, debuts, and featured pocket monsters.

The ongoing Pokemon GO Season of Timeless Travels began on December 1, 2023, at 10 am local time and will end on March 1, at 10 am local time. It focused on bringing pocket monsters that were first discovered in Hisui into the mix, featuring debuts of Hisuian Samurott, Hisuian Typhlosion, and Hisuian Decidueye.

Let's take a look at everything we currently know about the next season of Pokemon GO, World of Wonders.

Pokemon GO next seasons, World of Wonders, begins in March 2024

Pokemon GO World of Wonders begins on March 1, 2024, at 10 am local time and continues until June 1, 2024, at 10 am local time. We expect Niantic to reveal more details about the theme, what the new season will bring, and upcoming events in the next couple of days.

The 15-second short announcement clip begins with Nidorino casually strolling about. The scene then shows Butterfree, Pidgeot, and Dragonite flying around. A player shows up when suddenly an anomaly appears in the sky that looks like the wormhole through which Ultra Beasts appear.

While there's not much to tell from the clip, the wormhole can refer to new Ultra Beasts debuting in Pokemon GO. Currently, we have Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, Celesteela, Kartana, and Guzzlore. The remaining Ultra Beasts yet to be released in-game are Poipole, Naganadel, Stakataka, and Blacephalon.

None of this is confirmed as of now. We will have to wait for the developers to make an official announcement. Keep an eye out on our Pokemon GO coverage to learn about the upcoming Season of World of Wonders as soon as more information comes in.

