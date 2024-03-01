Pokemon GO World of Wonders: Poipole debut, wild spawns, Research Breakthrough encounters, bonuses, and more 

Pokemon GO World of Wonders is the latest season of the game. It features the debut of Poipole as part of the seasonal Timed Research questline. It also includes the Wonder Ticket, a paid ticket that provides trainers three questlines to complete.

A new season also rotates the wild encounters, Research Breakthrough encounters, seasonal bonuses, and more that are available to trainers. We have gathered all available information regarding the season of World of Wonders below.

Pokemon GO World of Wonders schedule

World of Wonders runs from Friday, March 1, 2024, at 10 am local time to Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10 am local time.

Pokemon GO World of Wonders wild spawns

The following pocket monsters will be available as wild spawns during World of Wonders:

Cities

Togetic [shiny encounter available]

Gardevoir [shiny encounter available]

Delcatty

Gulpin [shiny encounter available]

Stunky [shiny encounter available]

Purrloin [shiny encounter available]

Scraggy [shiny encounter available]

Forests

Jumpluff

Absol [shiny encounter available]

Elgyem [shiny encounter available]

Phantump [shiny encounter available]

Dewpider [shiny encounter available]

Fomantis [shiny encounter available]

Pawmi

Mountains

Magcargo

Phanpy [shiny encounter available]

Nosepass [shiny encounter available]

Medicham [shiny encounter available]

Duskull [shiny encounter available]

Carbink

Noibat [shiny encounter available]

Water

Quagsire

Shuckle [shiny encounter available]

Surskit [shiny encounter available]

Clamperl [shiny encounter available]

Inkay [shiny encounter available]

Clauncher [shiny encounter available]

Tadbulb

Northern Hemisphere

Hisuian Growlithe [shiny encounter available]

Mawile [shiny encounter available]

Snivy [shiny encounter available]

Tepig [shiny encounter available]

Oshawott [shiny encounter available]

Litleo [shiny encounter available]

Southern Hemisphere

Hisuian Voltorb [shiny encounter available]

Chikorita [shiny encounter available]

Cyndaquil [shiny encounter available]

Totodile [shiny encounter available]

Skarmory [shiny encounter available]

Larvitar [shiny encounter available]

Electrike [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO World of Wonders Research Breakthrough encounters

The World of Wonders Research Breakthrough encounters are as follows:

Hisuian Sneasel [shiny encounter available]

Natural Furfrou [shiny encounter available]

Goomy [shiny encounter available]

Sandygast

Jangmo-o

Dubwool

Pokemon GO World of Wonders seasonal bonuses

World of Wonders seasonal bonuses are as follows:

Increased damage dealt by Pokémon participating in raids with Friends

One additional free Raid Pass per day by spinning Gym Photo Discs

Increased XP for defeating one-star and three-star Raids, including one-star and three-star Shadow Raids

Pokemon GO World of Wonders Poipole, Shadow Raid debuts, and more details

Charcadet, Armarouge, Ceruledge in Pokemon GO (Niantic)

Poipole encounter arrives as part of the World of Wonders Special Research. Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge debuts have also been announced as part of the Pokemon GO Horizon crossover event.

Shadow Raikou, Shadow Entei, and Shadow Suicune in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Shadow Raikou, Shadow Entei, and Shadow Suicune (and their shiny variants) also make their first appearances during World of Wonders in Pokemon GO.

The Wonder Ticket is an exciting paid venture for trainers to get premium in-game resources and pocket monster encounters.