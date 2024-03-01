Pokemon GO World of Wonders: Poipole debut, wild spawns, Research Breakthrough encounters, bonuses, and more 

Pokemon GO World of Wonders is the latest season of the game. It features the debut of Poipole as part of the seasonal Timed Research questline. It also includes the Wonder Ticket, a paid ticket that provides trainers three questlines to complete.
A new season also rotates the wild encounters, Research Breakthrough encounters, seasonal bonuses, and more that are available to trainers. We have gathered all available information regarding the season of World of Wonders below.
Pokemon GO World of Wonders schedule
World of Wonders runs from Friday, March 1, 2024, at 10 am local time to Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10 am local time.
Pokemon GO World of Wonders wild spawns
The following pocket monsters will be available as wild spawns during World of Wonders:
Cities
- Togetic [shiny encounter available]
- Gardevoir [shiny encounter available]
- Delcatty
- Gulpin [shiny encounter available]
- Stunky [shiny encounter available]
- Purrloin [shiny encounter available]
- Scraggy [shiny encounter available]
Forests
- Jumpluff
- Absol [shiny encounter available]
- Elgyem [shiny encounter available]
- Phantump [shiny encounter available]
- Dewpider [shiny encounter available]
- Fomantis [shiny encounter available]
- Pawmi
Mountains
- Magcargo
- Phanpy [shiny encounter available]
- Nosepass [shiny encounter available]
- Medicham [shiny encounter available]
- Duskull [shiny encounter available]
- Carbink
- Noibat [shiny encounter available]
Water
- Quagsire
- Shuckle [shiny encounter available]
- Surskit [shiny encounter available]
- Clamperl [shiny encounter available]
- Inkay [shiny encounter available]
- Clauncher [shiny encounter available]
- Tadbulb
Northern Hemisphere
- Hisuian Growlithe [shiny encounter available]
- Mawile [shiny encounter available]
- Snivy [shiny encounter available]
- Tepig [shiny encounter available]
- Oshawott [shiny encounter available]
- Litleo [shiny encounter available]
Southern Hemisphere
- Hisuian Voltorb [shiny encounter available]
- Chikorita [shiny encounter available]
- Cyndaquil [shiny encounter available]
- Totodile [shiny encounter available]
- Skarmory [shiny encounter available]
- Larvitar [shiny encounter available]
- Electrike [shiny encounter available]
Pokemon GO World of Wonders Research Breakthrough encounters
The World of Wonders Research Breakthrough encounters are as follows:
- Hisuian Sneasel [shiny encounter available]
- Natural Furfrou [shiny encounter available]
- Goomy [shiny encounter available]
- Sandygast
- Jangmo-o
- Dubwool
Pokemon GO World of Wonders seasonal bonuses
World of Wonders seasonal bonuses are as follows:
- Increased damage dealt by Pokémon participating in raids with Friends
- One additional free Raid Pass per day by spinning Gym Photo Discs
- Increased XP for defeating one-star and three-star Raids, including one-star and three-star Shadow Raids
Pokemon GO World of Wonders Poipole, Shadow Raid debuts, and more details
Poipole encounter arrives as part of the World of Wonders Special Research. Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge debuts have also been announced as part of the Pokemon GO Horizon crossover event.
Shadow Raikou, Shadow Entei, and Shadow Suicune (and their shiny variants) also make their first appearances during World of Wonders in Pokemon GO.
The Wonder Ticket is an exciting paid venture for trainers to get premium in-game resources and pocket monster encounters.