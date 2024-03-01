  • home icon
By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Mar 01, 2024 09:09 GMT
Pokemon GO Wonder Ticket Part 1 Timed Research
Pokemon GO Wonder Ticket Part 1 Timed Research is now currently available in-game. With the Season of World of Wonders coming online, trainers can pick up the Wonder Ticket from the in-game shop. It provides them with three sets of Timed Research, with rewards involving season-themed encounters, premium in-game resources, and more.

Pokemon GO Wonder Ticket Part 1 Timed Research provides Golden Razz Berry, Galarian Slowpoke encounter, and the coveted Poipole Hat. We have gathered all the available details below.

Pokemon GO Wonder Ticket Part 1 Timed Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

Wonder Ticket Part 1 is here (Image via Niantic)
The Pokemon GO Wonder Ticket Part 1 Timed Research tasks and rewards are as follows:

Wonder Ticket Part 1 - Step 1 of 3

  • Make 30 Nice Throws - 2x Golden Razz Berry
  • Catch 30 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry
  • Spin 30 PokStops or Gyms - Cacnea encounter
  • Rewards: 1x Incense, 2500x Stardust, 5000 XP

Wonder Ticket Part 1 - Step 2 of 3

  • Hatch 5 Eggs - 1x Star Piece
  • Make 20 Great Throws - Galarian Slowpoke encounter
  • Catch 30 Pokemon with Weather Boost - 5x Rare Candy
  • Rewards: 1x Premium Battle Pass, 2500x Stardust, 5000 XP

Wonder Ticket Part 1 - Step 3 of 3

  • Explore 5 km - 30x Poke Ball
  • Us 5 Incense or Daily Adventure Incense - Beedrill encounter
  • Make 10 Excellent Throws - 1x Lucky Egg
  • Rewards: Poipole Hat, 5000x Stardust, 10000 XP

The tasks must be completed and the rewards redeemed for all three Timed Research by Friday, June 14, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Wonder Ticket schedule and price

World of Wonders is online (Image via Niantic)
Pokemon GO Wonder Ticket is available for US$9.99 in the in-game shop from Friday, March 1, 2024, at 10 am local time to Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 9:59 am local time.

Trainers can also gift a Wonder Ticket to an in-game friend with whom they have Great Friends or higher Friendship Level during the Season of World of Wonders.

